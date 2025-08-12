Three seriously injured in A952 crash near Cortes in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Three seriously injured in A952 crash near Cortes in Aberdeenshire

Three people are in hospital after a serious two-car crash on the A952 near Cortes, Aberdeenshire, which closed the road for 10 hours.

By Louise Glen
A police vehicle and road closed sign.
The crash on the A952 closed the road for 10 hours. Image: Jasperimage.

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A952 near Cortes in Aberdeenshire.

The accident took place at about 2.20pm on Monday August 11 and involved a black Mercedes C200 and a black Honda Civic.

Emergency services attended and the 34-year-old male driver of the Civic and his 53-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital.

Injuries are ‘serious’ following crash on A952 at Cortes

The woman’s injuries are described as serious, while the driver was later discharged.

Police said the 70-year-old female driver and 92-year-old male passenger of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.

The A952 was closed for around 10 hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out at the scene, a few miles south of Fraserburgh.

Police at the scene of the incident on the A952 at Cortes.
Police at the scene of the incident on the A952 at Cortes. Image: Jasperimage.

It reopened shortly after midnight.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

Dash-cam footage call

“And we would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to review it and contact us if it could assist with our investigation.”

Motorists travelling in the area at the time experienced delays due to diversions onto surrounding rural roads while the closure was in place.

Recovery teams later removed the vehicles involved and cleared debris from the carriageway before the road reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1723 of August 11, 2025.