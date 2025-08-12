Three seriously injured in A952 crash near Cortes in Aberdeenshire

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A952 near Cortes in Aberdeenshire.

The accident took place at about 2.20pm on Monday August 11 and involved a black Mercedes C200 and a black Honda Civic.

Emergency services attended and the 34-year-old male driver of the Civic and his 53-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital.

Injuries are ‘serious’ following crash on A952 at Cortes

The woman’s injuries are described as serious, while the driver was later discharged.

Police said the 70-year-old female driver and 92-year-old male passenger of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.

The A952 was closed for around 10 hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out at the scene, a few miles south of Fraserburgh.

It reopened shortly after midnight.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

Dash-cam footage call

“And we would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to review it and contact us if it could assist with our investigation.”

Motorists travelling in the area at the time experienced delays due to diversions onto surrounding rural roads while the closure was in place.

Recovery teams later removed the vehicles involved and cleared debris from the carriageway before the road reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1723 of August 11, 2025.