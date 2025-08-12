Viral Aberdeen Oasis fan tells all after Murrayfield TikTok performance: ‘That’s just what I’m like at gigs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viral Aberdeen Oasis fan tells all after Murrayfield TikTok performance: ‘That’s just what I’m like at gigs’

Cove man Ryan Haxton, 37, spoke on his new-found TikTok fame, Liam Gallagher and the open bar which led to his impassioned performance.

Ryan and wife Becky in Oasis t-shirt and track top.
Ryan has told all about the night of his "biblical" performance.
By Graham Fleming

Viral Aberdeen Oasis fan Ryan Haxton has racked up hundreds of thousands of views for his “biblical” performance at Murrayfield.

His impassioned tribute to the Mancunian rock legends captured the imagination of the Edinburgh crowds, and even the eye of frontman Liam Gallagher at the weekend.

A video showing him jumping, fist-pumping, running and even star-fishing along to Oasis favourites in front of thousands has shot him to internet fame in recent days.

But speaking to The Press and Journal today, he told us “that’s just what I’m like at gigs”.

Offshore oil and gas worker Ryan admitted to us that the day after that he was feeling “mortified” by his performance.

But seeing thousands of comments of support and receiving the “biblical” stamp of approval from Liam has made him feel a good deal better.

The dad-of-one from Cove has been batting away “loads” of media requests in the wake of the viral video.

Aberdeen Oasis fan tells all after popular TikTok video

But speaking to the The P&J, he sat down to fully explain the events leading up to that now iconic moment.

Ryan hinted that a pre-gig open bar at hospitality may have had something to do with it!

He said: “My wife and I happened to have hospitality tickets. So we were in like three or four hours before the start of the gig.

“We took full advantage of the open bar.

“We actually had seated tickets included with the hospitality.

“How we managed to get into that standing area with nobody stopping us, I do not know.

Ryan, right, alongside wife Becky. Image: Supplied

“To be honest I remember very, very little.

“I just remember going through the stand, going to get a drink, and I just came out.

“I’d obviously used the wrong stairs, but there was nobody in front of us, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to try and see where this goes’.

“I had a great view, and I was on my own.

“With the songs that were on, I just started dancing.

“There was no rhyme or reason to any dance moves or anything that I was doing.

“It was just kind of part of the moment.”

Liam Gallagher hails ‘biblical’ performance of Aberdeen Oasis fan

Ryan has been left shocked by the reaction.

He said: “I’m not really on social media, but my wife commented on the post and she’s been getting all the messages from the radio and folk wanting to do interviews and stuff.

“To be totally honest with you, I just thought it was all a bit embarrassing.

“The reaction has been a bit mad.

“But it’s pretty cool that Liam Gallagher has reshared it and commented and everything.

Ryan at Murrayfield
Ryan has been described as ‘biblical’ by Liam. Image: Becky Haxton via TikTok

“That was a bit mad.  But pretty cool at the same time.

“He actually posted the video – and then there was the quote that he put on it as well.

“Just amazing.”

Praise online makes up for ‘initial embarrassment’

Ryan has been a fan of Oasis since his first album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ was gifted to him by his father.

Despite his excitement over the band’s comeback, Ryan’s performance is nothing new according to him.

He continued: “I’m kind of like that at all gigs that I go to, to be honest.

“There was such excitement, what with the band being away for so long and then coming back.

“The last time I saw them was when they were on their tour in 2009.

“It’s just the case of seeing yourself on video. I never like watching or hearing myself back.

“But, I’m sure there’s worse things to happen to people on video.”

TikTok fame reaches offshore

Ryan also revealed that the fame from the video has followed him outside of TikTok.

Co-workers on his offshore oil platform appear to have gotten word of his exploits.

He added: “I believe the news has gotten offshore.

“All of the other guys I’m sure are having a rare time with it.

“My manager has even phoned me up, asking if I was at the Oasis gig – which made me a but nervous.

“But it was just to say radio stations and the like have been phoning up trying to get a hold of me.

“I’m sure it will be interesting going back, but it is what it is.”

Conversation