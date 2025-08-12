Viral Aberdeen Oasis fan tells all after Murrayfield TikTok performance: ‘That’s just what I’m like at gigs’

Viral Aberdeen Oasis fan Ryan Haxton has racked up hundreds of thousands of views for his “biblical” performance at Murrayfield.

His impassioned tribute to the Mancunian rock legends captured the imagination of the Edinburgh crowds, and even the eye of frontman Liam Gallagher at the weekend.

A video showing him jumping, fist-pumping, running and even star-fishing along to Oasis favourites in front of thousands has shot him to internet fame in recent days.

But speaking to The Press and Journal today, he told us “that’s just what I’m like at gigs”.

Offshore oil and gas worker Ryan admitted to us that the day after that he was feeling “mortified” by his performance.

But seeing thousands of comments of support and receiving the “biblical” stamp of approval from Liam has made him feel a good deal better.

The dad-of-one from Cove has been batting away “loads” of media requests in the wake of the viral video.

Aberdeen Oasis fan tells all after popular TikTok video

But speaking to the The P&J, he sat down to fully explain the events leading up to that now iconic moment.

Ryan hinted that a pre-gig open bar at hospitality may have had something to do with it!

He said: “My wife and I happened to have hospitality tickets. So we were in like three or four hours before the start of the gig.

“We took full advantage of the open bar.

“We actually had seated tickets included with the hospitality.

“How we managed to get into that standing area with nobody stopping us, I do not know.

“To be honest I remember very, very little.

“I just remember going through the stand, going to get a drink, and I just came out.

“I’d obviously used the wrong stairs, but there was nobody in front of us, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to try and see where this goes’.

“I had a great view, and I was on my own.

“With the songs that were on, I just started dancing.

“There was no rhyme or reason to any dance moves or anything that I was doing.

“It was just kind of part of the moment.”

Liam Gallagher hails ‘biblical’ performance of Aberdeen Oasis fan

Ryan has been left shocked by the reaction.

He said: “I’m not really on social media, but my wife commented on the post and she’s been getting all the messages from the radio and folk wanting to do interviews and stuff.

“To be totally honest with you, I just thought it was all a bit embarrassing.

“The reaction has been a bit mad.

“But it’s pretty cool that Liam Gallagher has reshared it and commented and everything.

“That was a bit mad. But pretty cool at the same time.

“He actually posted the video – and then there was the quote that he put on it as well.

“Just amazing.”

Praise online makes up for ‘initial embarrassment’

Ryan has been a fan of Oasis since his first album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ was gifted to him by his father.

Despite his excitement over the band’s comeback, Ryan’s performance is nothing new according to him.

He continued: “I’m kind of like that at all gigs that I go to, to be honest.

“There was such excitement, what with the band being away for so long and then coming back.

“The last time I saw them was when they were on their tour in 2009.

“It’s just the case of seeing yourself on video. I never like watching or hearing myself back.

“But, I’m sure there’s worse things to happen to people on video.”

TikTok fame reaches offshore

Ryan also revealed that the fame from the video has followed him outside of TikTok.

Co-workers on his offshore oil platform appear to have gotten word of his exploits.

He added: “I believe the news has gotten offshore.

“All of the other guys I’m sure are having a rare time with it.

“My manager has even phoned me up, asking if I was at the Oasis gig – which made me a but nervous.

“But it was just to say radio stations and the like have been phoning up trying to get a hold of me.

“I’m sure it will be interesting going back, but it is what it is.”