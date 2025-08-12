Man arrested over death of Austin Ironside released ‘pending further inquiries’

A man arrested in connection with the death of Austin Ironside in Aberdeen has been released.

The 46-year-old was taken into custody on Monday but later released “pending further inquiries”.

Officers have said they are following a positive line of inquiry as their “extensive” investigation into the death of 25-year-old Austin continues.

Austin died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary a week ago – two days after he was found seriously injured on Skene Street.

Police have been stationed outside a block of city centre flats where Austin was found for more than a week.

Since news of his death broke, friends and family have paid tribute and donated money to a fundraiser for his funeral.

A GoFundMe page was set up by his mother, Angela Wilson.

A police spokesperson said: “A 46-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of Austin Ironside in Aberdeen has been released pending further inquiries.

“Austin, 25, was found injured on Skene Street around 3.10pm on Sunday, August 3.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died on Tuesday, August 5.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”