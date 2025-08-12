News Motorcyclist flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following crash near Kinloss Two ambulances and a Scottish Charity Air Ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene By Michelle Henderson & Regan Parsons August 12 2025, 2:13 pm August 12 2025, 2:13 pm Share Motorcyclist flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following crash near Kinloss Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6826753/emergency-services-attend-kinloss-crash/ Copy Link 1 comment Police charged the man with multiple road offences. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. A patient was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a two-vehicle crash near Kinloss. The incident happened on the B9089 Kinloss to Burghead road shortly after noon on Tuesday. Police, two ambulances and a Scottish Charity Air Ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene. The rider was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital. There were no other reported injuries. Probe launched into Moray crash The B9089 road was closed for around two hours as emergency services dealt with the incident. Motorists were being diverted away from the area as crews responded. The road has since reopened. Police confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing. In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday August 12 we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a car on the B9089 near Kinloss, Moray. “The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment. There were no other reported injuries. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation