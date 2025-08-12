News Man charged following sale of ‘blade’ at Stonehaven store The incident occurred at a premises on Brickfield Road in the Aberdeenshire town. By Ross Hempseed August 12 2025, 7:08 pm August 12 2025, 7:08 pm Share Man charged following sale of ‘blade’ at Stonehaven store Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6826889/man-charged-following-blade-sale-stonehaven-store/ Copy Link The store which sold the blade on Brickfield Road. Image: DC Thomson. A man has been charged following the sale of a “blade” to an underage boy at a store in Stonehaven. The sale occurred at the Premier store on Brickfield Road on the afternoon of Sunday July 27. Police confirmed that an under-18 was sold an “age-restricted product”, understood to be a blade. Officers have been carrying out inquiries and one man has been charged in connection. A spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Sunday July 27, officers received a report that an age-restricted product was sold to an under-18 at a premises on Brickfield Road, Stonehaven. “A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”