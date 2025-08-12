Man charged following sale of ‘blade’ at Stonehaven store

A man has been charged following the sale of a “blade” to an underage boy at a store in Stonehaven.

The sale occurred at the Premier store on Brickfield Road on the afternoon of Sunday July 27.

Police confirmed that an under-18 was sold an “age-restricted product”, understood to be a blade.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries and one man has been charged in connection.

A spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Sunday July 27, officers received a report that an age-restricted product was sold to an under-18 at a premises on Brickfield Road, Stonehaven.

“A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”