Gallery: Warm weather hits Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the last week of school holidays

With the final week of the school holidays underway, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been basking in summer sunshine.

Sun seekers took the opportunity to soak up the sun, making the most of the warm weather before Schools reopen on Tuesday, August 19.

With Storm Floris hitting just last week, the north-east has quickly swapped wind and rain for blue skies and sunshine.

Temperatures could reach 26°C during the last week of the school summer holidays, as the Met Office forecasts a spell of warm, sunny weather.

Our photographers were out to capture the day as the north-east enjoyed the last week of the summer holiday before returning to school.