Gallery: Warm weather hits Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the last week of school holidays Families make the most of the last week of summer holidays before schools reopen on August 19. Kids enjoying the last week of the summer holidays at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries, Kenny Elrick, Darrell Benns August 12 2025, 5:16 pm August 12 2025, 5:16 pm Share Gallery: Warm weather hits Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the last week of school holidays Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6826943/warm-weather-aberdeen-aberdeenshire-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment With the final week of the school holidays underway, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been basking in summer sunshine. Sun seekers took the opportunity to soak up the sun, making the most of the warm weather before Schools reopen on Tuesday, August 19. With Storm Floris hitting just last week, the north-east has quickly swapped wind and rain for blue skies and sunshine. Temperatures could reach 26°C during the last week of the school summer holidays, as the Met Office forecasts a spell of warm, sunny weather. Our photographers were out to capture the day as the north-east enjoyed the last week of the summer holiday before returning to school. Trixie enjoying a splash. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Theo Brown 7 Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Paddleboarder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Brother Theo, 7 and Oscar Brown 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Claire Morris, Daniel Goonan, 11, Finlay Goonan, 9. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Annabel Davey, Kathrine Harley, Sarah Harley and Kylo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Beach walk in the warm sea. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Molly Mathieson, 10, Murray Mathieson, 7. Grace Johntson, 10. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Sand art. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Sonny Scott, 8, Arlo Richards, 8, Ayla Reid, 3. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Jogging at the Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Busy Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dunnottar Castle was busy with visitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Jumping into the water at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Ice cream and sunshine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Enjoying the warm weather. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dylan and Erica Taylor in the weather at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The Reid Family out in the warm weather at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Water fun at Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Sailboats out at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Paddleboarders out in the water at Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Conversation