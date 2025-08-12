Gallery: Warm weather hits Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the last week of school holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Warm weather hits Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the last week of school holidays

Families make the most of the last week of summer holidays before schools reopen on August 19.

Kids enjoying the last week of the summer holidays at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kids enjoying the last week of the summer holidays at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Kenny Elrick, Darrell Benns

With the final week of the school holidays underway, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been basking in summer sunshine.

Sun seekers took the opportunity to soak up the sun, making the most of the warm weather before Schools reopen on Tuesday, August 19.

With Storm Floris hitting just last week, the north-east has quickly swapped wind and rain for blue skies and sunshine.

Temperatures could reach 26°C during the last week of the school summer holidays, as the Met Office forecasts a spell of warm, sunny weather.

Our photographers were out to capture the day as the north-east enjoyed the last week of the summer holiday before returning to school.

A dos playing in the sea
Trixie enjoying a splash. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A child on a surfboard, enjoying the warm weather in Aberdeen
Theo Brown 7  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A man with a surfboard at Aberdeen beach during the warm weather
Paddleboarder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two children in the sea
Brother Theo, 7 and Oscar Brown 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A woman and two boys walking along aberdeen beach, enjoying the warm weather
Claire Morris, Daniel Goonan, 11, Finlay Goonan, 9. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
three women and their dog enjoying the warm weather in Aberdeen
Annabel Davey, Kathrine Harley, Sarah Harley and Kylo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two women walking along the shore
Beach walk in the warm sea. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
children having fun in the sea
Molly Mathieson, 10, Murray Mathieson, 7. Grace Johntson, 10. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three people drawing in the sand
Sand art. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three children enjoying the warm weather at the beach in Aberdeen
Sonny Scott, 8, Arlo Richards, 8, Ayla Reid, 3. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two women jogging
Jogging at the Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Busy Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dunnottar Castle was busy with visitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jumping into the water at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ice cream and sunshine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Enjoying the warm weather. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dylan and Erica Taylor in the weather at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Reid Family out in the warm weather at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Water fun at Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sailboats out at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paddleboarders out in the water at Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

