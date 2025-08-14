Netherkirkgate bar bosses blast trench works as fencing ‘scares away customers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netherkirkgate bar bosses blast trench works as fencing ‘scares away customers’

The Frigate Bar and the City Bar and Diner say they have had a drop-off in business since the disruption began.

By Graham Fleming
Frigate Bar partner Ian Findlay.
Frigate Bar partner Ian Findlay has lamented the state of the street.

Netherkirkgate businesses have hit out at ongoing roadworks, which they say have restricted access and scared away customers from their doors.

The City Bar and Diner told us that over the course of the works, they have noticed a “40% drop off in business,” amongst other issues in the Aberdeen street.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar say they have also seen a reduction in customers, as well as disruption caused to their deliveries.

The reports come after works to dig a large trench across Netherkirkgate began in June.

The tunnel, which will be placed inside, is needed to allow heating pipes to be installed at the new £50 million indoor market, Flint.

Extensive roadworks are taking place on Netherkirkgate.

According to signage at the work site, the project was due to finish on August 3 – but no end is currently in sight.

Now businesses have said that the works have scared away customers.

Bosses at the City Bar and Diner restaurant told The Press and Journal they have seen a “40% drop off in business”.

‘No access’ to City Bar and Diner

They said: “There is no access to the front of my door.

“The roadworks have been detrimental to my business because people see the roadworks and they think we are shut.

“Since these started we have noticed a 40% drop off in business.

“Last Saturday was the quietest we have been since we started up.

“Of course, it isn’t all bad news, we have busier times now with tourists and lunch times etc.

“But yeah, it is frustrating. It is what it is.”

Access has been restricted at the City Bar and Diner.

Staff at the Aberdeen restaurant plan to soldier on – telling us “it is what it is”.

He added: “My only gripe is that I don’t understand why they couldn’t have been started after the Tall Ships.

“I thought that was a bit of poor planning.

“We understand that these works have to get done and we just have to get on with it.”

Trade impacted at Frigate Bar

Owning partner of Ye Olde Frigate Bar Ian Findlay also spoke to us about the ongoing disruption.

Standing at the site of the works, he told us that customers are being scared away by the road closures at his front door.

He said: “You wonder if they actually want city centre bars to survive, to be quite honest.

“I has affected trade for us.

“I don’t understand why they couldn’t have given us proper access to the bar from the front.

“There’s no sign or anything being placed to advertise how to get in or to say we are open.

“It’s difficult for customers to see how to get in.”

The outside of the Frigate Bar.

He also criticised communication issues with the council.

He added: “We’ve found that there is no one really to speak to about this. You can only get them through email.

“We only get new information about the roadworks through signs nailed up on lampposts, sometimes the odd letter or email.

“But that’s it.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

