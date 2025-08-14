Netherkirkgate bar bosses blast trench works as fencing ‘scares away customers’

Netherkirkgate businesses have hit out at ongoing roadworks, which they say have restricted access and scared away customers from their doors.

The City Bar and Diner told us that over the course of the works, they have noticed a “40% drop off in business,” amongst other issues in the Aberdeen street.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar say they have also seen a reduction in customers, as well as disruption caused to their deliveries.

The reports come after works to dig a large trench across Netherkirkgate began in June.

The tunnel, which will be placed inside, is needed to allow heating pipes to be installed at the new £50 million indoor market, Flint.

According to signage at the work site, the project was due to finish on August 3 – but no end is currently in sight.

Now businesses have said that the works have scared away customers.

‘No access’ to City Bar and Diner

They said: “There is no access to the front of my door.

“The roadworks have been detrimental to my business because people see the roadworks and they think we are shut.

“Since these started we have noticed a 40% drop off in business.

“Last Saturday was the quietest we have been since we started up.

“Of course, it isn’t all bad news, we have busier times now with tourists and lunch times etc.

“But yeah, it is frustrating. It is what it is.”

Staff at the Aberdeen restaurant plan to soldier on – telling us “it is what it is”.

He added: “My only gripe is that I don’t understand why they couldn’t have been started after the Tall Ships.

“I thought that was a bit of poor planning.

“We understand that these works have to get done and we just have to get on with it.”

Trade impacted at Frigate Bar

Owning partner of Ye Olde Frigate Bar Ian Findlay also spoke to us about the ongoing disruption.

Standing at the site of the works, he told us that customers are being scared away by the road closures at his front door.

He said: “You wonder if they actually want city centre bars to survive, to be quite honest.

“I has affected trade for us.

“I don’t understand why they couldn’t have given us proper access to the bar from the front.

“There’s no sign or anything being placed to advertise how to get in or to say we are open.

“It’s difficult for customers to see how to get in.”

He also criticised communication issues with the council.

He added: “We’ve found that there is no one really to speak to about this. You can only get them through email.

“We only get new information about the roadworks through signs nailed up on lampposts, sometimes the odd letter or email.

“But that’s it.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.