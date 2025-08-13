Doric dream team drops rap track celebrating life in Aberdeen

Three of the north-east’s most recognisable Doric influencers have joined forces to release a new rap track about Aberdeen.

It’s already being dubbed the collaboration locals didn’t know they needed.

Guy Roch, the enigmatic performer known for donning a Gull mask and pushing the boundaries of Doric rap, has teamed up with fellow internet personalities Doric Dad and Aiberdeen Mannie.

The trio’s debut collaboration, a track titled ‘The Three Chiels’, offers a humorous yet heartfelt take on life in the north-east.

It’s the collaboration the north-east has been waiting for

The song written by Guy Roch, Doric Dad and Aiberdeen Mannie, blends local dialect, cultural nods and light-hearted rhymes.

They describe themselves as as “a teuchter, a toonser and a hybrid” – representing different walks of life in the region.

The term “chiel”, a Scots word meaning a lad or a young man, inspired the track’s title.

Speaking to the Press and Journal – and joining Claire and Pete in the studio for the Original 106 breakfast show – Guy Roch said creating the track had been “empowering”.

“I first saw these guys online, and we’ve been following each other for a while,” he said.

“I thought it’d be great to collaborate.

” It’s just a bit of fun, but we’re proud of it”.

The track features on Guy Roch’s upcoming self-released album Gie it Laldy, which drops this Friday.

“It’s been a couple of years in the making, and I’ve got some great collaborators involved,” he added.

We hope to bring Doric language into the modern era

Though much of the project is rooted in humour and local pride, the trio share a deeper ambition – bringing the Doric language and culture into the modern era.

Doric Dad, whose comedic content gained popularity during Covid, said: “You don’t have to try hard to be funny with Doric – it’s naturally entertaining”.

With nearly 30,000 followers on Tik Tok, he added: “This was just a fun thing I started but it’s amazing to see it grow like this”.

Aiberdeen Mannie is a rising figure in the Granite City having previously teamed up with Aberdeen FC and Clan Cancer Support.

The track the trio have created together even gives a nod to local radio station Original 106 and the Press and Journal, further cementing its community roots.

Whether you’re a die-hard Doric fan or just looking for something different, ‘Three Chiels’ promises a unique celebration of north-east identity – and a catchy beat to go with it.

Gie it Laldy can be streamed on all platforms from Friday August 15.