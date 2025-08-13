Doric dream team drops rap track celebrating life in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doric dream team drops rap track celebrating life in Aberdeen

Guy Roch, Aberdeen Mannie and Doric Dad have recorded a new rap song all about the Granite City.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen Doric rappers (l-r) Aiberdeen Mannie, Guy Roch (in trademark gull mask) and Doric Dad. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three of the north-east’s most recognisable Doric influencers have joined forces to release a new rap track about Aberdeen.

It’s already being dubbed the collaboration locals didn’t know they needed.

Guy Roch, the enigmatic performer known for donning a Gull mask and pushing the boundaries of Doric rap, has teamed up with fellow internet personalities Doric Dad and Aiberdeen Mannie.

The trio’s debut collaboration, a track titled ‘The Three Chiels’, offers a humorous yet heartfelt take on life in the north-east.

Today marked the first time the Doric rappers met. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s the collaboration the north-east has been waiting for

The song written by Guy Roch, Doric Dad and Aiberdeen Mannie, blends local dialect, cultural nods and light-hearted rhymes.

They describe themselves as as “a teuchter, a toonser and a hybrid” – representing different walks of life in the region.

The term “chiel”, a Scots word meaning a lad or a young man, inspired the track’s title.

Speaking to the Press and Journal – and joining Claire and Pete in the studio for the Original 106 breakfast show – Guy Roch said creating the track had been “empowering”.

Doric rappers announce release of their new album. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I first saw these guys online, and we’ve been following each other for a while,” he said.

“I thought it’d be great to collaborate.

” It’s just a bit of fun, but we’re proud of it”.

The track features on Guy Roch’s upcoming self-released album Gie it Laldy, which drops this Friday.

“It’s been a couple of years in the making, and I’ve got some great collaborators involved,” he added.

We hope to bring Doric language into the modern era

Though much of the project is rooted in humour and local pride, the trio share a deeper ambition – bringing the Doric language and culture into the modern era.

Doric Dad, whose comedic content gained popularity during Covid, said: “You don’t have to try hard to be funny with Doric – it’s naturally entertaining”.

With nearly 30,000 followers on Tik Tok, he added: “This was just a fun thing I started but it’s amazing to see it grow like this”.

Doric rappers on Original 106 to announce release of their new album. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aiberdeen Mannie is a rising figure in the Granite City having previously teamed up with Aberdeen FC and Clan Cancer Support.

The track the trio have created together even gives a nod to local radio station Original 106 and the Press and Journal, further cementing its community roots.

The Doric rappers join Original 106 breakfast hosts Claire and Pete to announce the release of the collaboration track. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Whether you’re a die-hard Doric fan or just looking for something different, ‘Three Chiels’ promises a unique celebration of north-east identity – and a catchy beat to go with it.

Gie it Laldy can be streamed on all platforms from Friday August 15.

