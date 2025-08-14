Peterhead mum turns stories into conversation starters with new book series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Peterhead mum turns stories into conversation starters with new book series

The When You series is designed to support children through life's little and big transitions.

By Shanay Taylor
Shelly Lawson is pictured with her new book series.
Shelly Lawson has released a series of picture books for children. Image: Shelly Lawson.

A Peterhead mum has launched a heartfelt series of picture books designed to spark meaningful conversations between adults and young children.

Shelly Lawson – a part-time business studies teacher at Mintlaw Academy and mum-of-two – has combined her experience in teaching with the realities of parenthood.

The When You Series aims to support children through life’s little and big transitions.

While she works primarily with older pupils, Shelly’s experience as a mum opened her eyes to the importance of early conversations and emotional understanding in young children.

Supports children through little and big transitions

“I noticed when I read to my eldest, she would ask so many questions,” the 28-year-old explained.

“I realised there was a gap for books that weren’t just stories – but tools to start conversations.

“My books each come with a poem and open up chats between adults and children around the themes”.

The When You Series book about going to school.
The When You Series has released a book about going to school. Image: The When You Series.

The books address common childhood experiences – from becoming a flower girl at a wedding to welcoming a new baby or starting school – all with the goal of reducing anxiety and encouraging open dialogue.

“I’ve worked with children struggling with mental health, and I know how much transitions can affect wellbeing,” Shelley said.

“These books are designed to be gentle tools to help children process changes in a supportive way.”

Shelly began developing the series in December last year after a friend had a baby.

Wanting to give a gift with lasting value, she realised there was a market for thoughtful, meaningful presents that serve both the child and the adult.

New release next week

Shelley started publishing through Amazon at the end of June and the books quickly gained traction.

However, due to royalty cuts, she made the move to self-publish and now handles everything from production to distribution herself.

“It’s been a huge learning curve – from designing to printing and marketing – but it’s been worth it,” she said.

“My daughter loves them, even if I’ve had to read them hundreds of times!”

Shelly Lawson with her two daughters Elsie and Josie.
Shelly Lawson with her two daughters Elsie and Josie as they read ‘The When You Series’. Image: Shelly Lawson.

Shelly uses artificial intelligence to illustrate the books, creating unique characters and settings that appeal to young readers.

Each book is also accompanied by a themed colouring book to extend the learning and engagement.

The next book in the series is due out next week.

It focuses on children attending or taking part in weddings – helping little ones understand their roles and ease pre-ceremony nerves.

Looking ahead, Shelly has plans for at least four more titles this year, including a baby gift book and another focused on pet ownership and responsibility.

One of The When You Series books.
When You Become A Big Sister. Image: The When You Series.

While the full series remains on Amazon, Shelly now sells higher-quality printed versions at a more affordable price through her own website.

Talks are under way with local gift and baby shops to stock the titles across the north-east.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” she said. “But, I’m so proud to have merged my worlds of teaching, parenting and business to create something that helps families connect”.

Conversation