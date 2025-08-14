Peterhead mum turns stories into conversation starters with new book series

A Peterhead mum has launched a heartfelt series of picture books designed to spark meaningful conversations between adults and young children.

Shelly Lawson – a part-time business studies teacher at Mintlaw Academy and mum-of-two – has combined her experience in teaching with the realities of parenthood.

The When You Series aims to support children through life’s little and big transitions.

While she works primarily with older pupils, Shelly’s experience as a mum opened her eyes to the importance of early conversations and emotional understanding in young children.

Supports children through little and big transitions

“I noticed when I read to my eldest, she would ask so many questions,” the 28-year-old explained.

“I realised there was a gap for books that weren’t just stories – but tools to start conversations.

“My books each come with a poem and open up chats between adults and children around the themes”.

The books address common childhood experiences – from becoming a flower girl at a wedding to welcoming a new baby or starting school – all with the goal of reducing anxiety and encouraging open dialogue.

“I’ve worked with children struggling with mental health, and I know how much transitions can affect wellbeing,” Shelley said.

“These books are designed to be gentle tools to help children process changes in a supportive way.”

Shelly began developing the series in December last year after a friend had a baby.

Wanting to give a gift with lasting value, she realised there was a market for thoughtful, meaningful presents that serve both the child and the adult.

New release next week

Shelley started publishing through Amazon at the end of June and the books quickly gained traction.

However, due to royalty cuts, she made the move to self-publish and now handles everything from production to distribution herself.

“It’s been a huge learning curve – from designing to printing and marketing – but it’s been worth it,” she said.

“My daughter loves them, even if I’ve had to read them hundreds of times!”

Shelly uses artificial intelligence to illustrate the books, creating unique characters and settings that appeal to young readers.

Each book is also accompanied by a themed colouring book to extend the learning and engagement.

The next book in the series is due out next week.

It focuses on children attending or taking part in weddings – helping little ones understand their roles and ease pre-ceremony nerves.

Looking ahead, Shelly has plans for at least four more titles this year, including a baby gift book and another focused on pet ownership and responsibility.

While the full series remains on Amazon, Shelly now sells higher-quality printed versions at a more affordable price through her own website.

Talks are under way with local gift and baby shops to stock the titles across the north-east.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” she said. “But, I’m so proud to have merged my worlds of teaching, parenting and business to create something that helps families connect”.