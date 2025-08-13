Week of lane restrictions during roadworks on AWPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Week of lane restrictions during roadworks on AWPR

Repairs between Cleanhill and Milltimber will start on Sunday August 24.

By Ellie Milne
The AWPR Miltimber junction and slip road, looking south.
Works will be carried out between the Milltimber junction and Cleanhill roundabout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Speed restrictions and convoys will be in place on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) during roadworks later this month.

Essential refurbishments are required on the stretch of road between Cleanhill and Milltimber, which will impact the north and southbound lanes.

Work will begin at 8pm on Sunday August 24 and is expected to be completed by 6am on Sunday,August 31.

Lane restrictions, including a temporary speed limit, will be in place during the day and are likely to cause delays for traffic.

An overnight convoy will also be in place between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Milltimber junction.

Surfacing refurbishments will be carried out during this time.

Cleanhill roundabout
Restrictions will be in place from the Cleanhill Roundabout on the AWPR. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Roadworks on AWPR between Cleanhill and Milltimber

The restrictions are essential for the safety of workers and to all the new surfacing to cure.

Alex Davie, general manager for Aberdeen Roads Limited, said: “These works are required to carry out essential refurbishment on the A90 AWPR.

“Due to the nature and specifications of the works, they cannot be started and finished within either a normal off-peak or an overnight period.

“With these temporary lane restrictions in mind, we would ask road users to drive with more caution than usual and to observe all signage and the temporary speed limit for their own safety, as well as for the safety of other road users and the construction workforce.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience and support during these works.”

Conversation