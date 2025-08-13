Week of lane restrictions during roadworks on AWPR

Speed restrictions and convoys will be in place on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) during roadworks later this month.

Essential refurbishments are required on the stretch of road between Cleanhill and Milltimber, which will impact the north and southbound lanes.

Work will begin at 8pm on Sunday August 24 and is expected to be completed by 6am on Sunday,August 31.

Lane restrictions, including a temporary speed limit, will be in place during the day and are likely to cause delays for traffic.

An overnight convoy will also be in place between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Milltimber junction.

Surfacing refurbishments will be carried out during this time.

Roadworks on AWPR between Cleanhill and Milltimber

The restrictions are essential for the safety of workers and to all the new surfacing to cure.

Alex Davie, general manager for Aberdeen Roads Limited, said: “These works are required to carry out essential refurbishment on the A90 AWPR.

“Due to the nature and specifications of the works, they cannot be started and finished within either a normal off-peak or an overnight period.

“With these temporary lane restrictions in mind, we would ask road users to drive with more caution than usual and to observe all signage and the temporary speed limit for their own safety, as well as for the safety of other road users and the construction workforce.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience and support during these works.”