News

Could a new rollercoaster be in the pipeline for the Landmark Forest Adventure Park?

Operators of the Carrbridge attraction say they are "exploring their options" over plans for a new attraction.

By Michelle Henderson
Family running along forest path, below a dinosaur statue with its mouth gaping open
Bosses at the Landmark Forest Adventure Park are looking at the creation of a new rollercoaster attraction. Image: supplied.

Visitors to the ever popular Landmark Forest Adventure Park have been calling for a new rollercoaster – and bosses are working to make it a reality.

The team at the Carrbridge attraction have taken the first steps towards creating a new ride at the Highland park.

They are “exploring their options” but it is understood a “spinning coaster” is among the designs being considered.

Landmark is taking the step four years after the park’s Runaway Timber Train ride was permanently closed following a crash.

Two children suffered minor injuries when one of the carts derailed in the summer of 2021.

General Manager Ross Coulter is clear that ride will not reopen – but a completely new coaster is definitely under consideration

A red digger on a site identified as suitable for a new ride at the park.
Park operators have identified a potential site for a new ride. Image supplied by Johnson Poole & Bloomer Consultants.

Landmark visitors call for new offering

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “First of all, we want to be clear that we have no intention of ‘reintroducing’ our previous rollercoaster.

“Since removing it in 2021, we’ve carried out extensive research into what would most enhance the visitor experience and support the park’s long-term sustainability.

“Visitor feedback consistently identifies a new coaster as the top request.

“And our research suggests it could be the single most important investment to strengthen the park’s future.”

a cleared site at the park, where a new attraction could take shape. A yellow dumper truck is in the centre of the image.
Concepts for a new attraction are at an early stage, bosses have confirmed. Image supplied by Johnson Poole & Bloomer Consultants

The venture has been unveiled as part of a screening application lodged with Highland Council planners.

The application outlines proposals for the construction and operation of a spinning coaster at Landmark.

The general manager confirms that the application was lodged to “determine whether an environmental impact assessment would be required”.

Mr Coulter added: “While we’ve provided an outline concept as part of this process, no final decision has been made.

“We’re still exploring our options and assessing feasibility, including costs, before considering any future steps.”

