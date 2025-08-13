Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths takes centre stage in new TV advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths takes centre stage in new TV advert

Filming for the new Bodyform campaign took place at the historic building.

By Ellie Milne
Large drop of blood in Bon Accord Baths pool
Have you seen the new "Live Fearless" advert? Image: Bon Accord Baths.

A historic building in Aberdeen city centre is featured in a new advert for a global brand – and the filming has offered a cash boost to its restoration.

Footage filmed at the Bon Accord Baths can now been seen in Bodyform Ultimate’s latest commercial.

The brand’s “Live Fearless” campaign highlights the challenges of heavy periods while promoting “confidence and comfort”.

Bon Accord Baths, which closed its doors in 2008, provides the backdrop for key scenes in the 20-second video.

Filming set-up at Bon Accord Baths
The Bodyform team filmed at the Aberdeen landmark. Image: Bon Accord Baths.

It showcases the building’s iconic art deco pool and impressive curved roof – a familiar sight for many who grew up in Aberdeen.

Bon Accord Heritage said the advert will help bring “its unique history and importance” to a new – and worldwide – audience.

The filming location fees will also go directly towards the charity’s ongoing restoration project.

Signs about filming on glass door at Bon Accord Baths
Several parts of the historic building were used for filming. Image: Bon Accord Baths.

“We were thrilled to welcome the Bodyform team to the Bon Accord Baths,” chairman Bruce Strachan said.

“The use of the baths in a national advert is a fantastic way to celebrate the building’s heritage and showcase its potential.

“The ‘Live Fearless’ message of the campaign aligns perfectly with our own mission to revive and reopen this facility for the community, encouraging people to be active and confident.”

Bon Accord Baths provides backdrop for TV advert

Bon Accord Heritage was formed a decade ago with the goal of restoring and reopening the baths, located on Justice Mill Lane.

Passionate volunteers have dedicated their time to refurbishing parts of the building.

And a dedicated board of trustees are continuously working on its development.

The final architect drawings for the reopening of the building will be put on display for the first time on September 6.

Filming crew at Bon Accord Baths
Filming location fees will go towards the reopening project. Image: Bon Accord Baths.

Members of the public will be able to view them that day, between 10am and 5pm, as part of Doors Open Day.

Until the space can reopen as a pool, it is frequently being used to host events.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival was the first to adopt it as a venue.

On August 23, the seats will be filled once again when local musician Brodie McCash performs.

Read more about Bon Accord Baths:

Conversation