Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths takes centre stage in new TV advert

A historic building in Aberdeen city centre is featured in a new advert for a global brand – and the filming has offered a cash boost to its restoration.

Footage filmed at the Bon Accord Baths can now been seen in Bodyform Ultimate’s latest commercial.

The brand’s “Live Fearless” campaign highlights the challenges of heavy periods while promoting “confidence and comfort”.

Bon Accord Baths, which closed its doors in 2008, provides the backdrop for key scenes in the 20-second video.

It showcases the building’s iconic art deco pool and impressive curved roof – a familiar sight for many who grew up in Aberdeen.

Bon Accord Heritage said the advert will help bring “its unique history and importance” to a new – and worldwide – audience.

The filming location fees will also go directly towards the charity’s ongoing restoration project.

“We were thrilled to welcome the Bodyform team to the Bon Accord Baths,” chairman Bruce Strachan said.

“The use of the baths in a national advert is a fantastic way to celebrate the building’s heritage and showcase its potential.

“The ‘Live Fearless’ message of the campaign aligns perfectly with our own mission to revive and reopen this facility for the community, encouraging people to be active and confident.”

Bon Accord Baths provides backdrop for TV advert

Bon Accord Heritage was formed a decade ago with the goal of restoring and reopening the baths, located on Justice Mill Lane.

Passionate volunteers have dedicated their time to refurbishing parts of the building.

And a dedicated board of trustees are continuously working on its development.

The final architect drawings for the reopening of the building will be put on display for the first time on September 6.

Members of the public will be able to view them that day, between 10am and 5pm, as part of Doors Open Day.

Until the space can reopen as a pool, it is frequently being used to host events.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival was the first to adopt it as a venue.

On August 23, the seats will be filled once again when local musician Brodie McCash performs.

