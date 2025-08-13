SaxaVord Spaceport founder Frank Strang MBE dies aged 67 after short battle with cancer

SaxaVord Spaceport has announced the death of its pioneering founder and CEO, Frank Strang MBE, at the age of 67.

He died following a short battle with cancer.

Mr Strang, who co-founded the Shetland-based facility in 2017, was hailed as the driving force behind the UK’s first fully licensed vertical launch spaceport.

His passing, the company said, is a “devastating” loss for colleagues, friends and the community.

SaxaVord Spaceport family mourns loss of founder Frank Strang

A former RAF officer, Mr Strang recognised the potential for a commercial spaceport at Lamba Ness in Unst.

And alongside Scott Hammond and Debbie Strang, he began building a small but highly skilled team to turn the concept into reality.

His vision attracted significant private investment and helped the project grow from a paper proposal to a fully operational site.

It boasts a launch stool, integration hangar and advanced tracking and telemetry systems.

Known for his unorthodox style — often sporting long hair and cowboy boots — Mr Strang combined a distinctive personality with a relentless determination to overcome obstacles.

Those who worked with him say his leadership and belief in the project inspired others to back his ambitious vision.

SaxaVord is preparing for its first rocket launch later this year or early next.

And Mr Strang’s colleagues say his death will strengthen their resolve to see the mission through.

Scott Hammond, who is expected to take over as CEO, paid tribute to his long-time friend and business partner.

“I have been a friend and colleague of Frank since our days together in the RAF, so his death so young is an enormous blow both personally and professionally,” Mr Hammond said.

Tributes to a space industry pioneer

“When we first identified the prospects for a spaceport at Lamba Ness, Frank would not take no for an answer and broke through barriers that would have deterred lesser people.

“He was a real force of nature and his vision.

“His grit got us to where we are today, bringing the Unst and Shetland communities, investors and government with us.”

Mr Hammond said the mission now is to deliver not only the first launch but successive launches that establish the UK as Europe’s leader in access to space.

“Both myself and the SaxaVord team feel a strong sense of responsibility to deliver that goal for Frank,” he said.

“And we will, I am in no doubt.

“We are determined to make the UK Europe’s leader in vertical launch spaceflight.

“That will be Frank’s legacy, for Shetland, for Scotland and the UK.”

SaxaVord’s rise to prominence has been a significant milestone for the UK’s space industry.

The facility is seen as a potential hub for future commercial launches.

Mr Hammond added that his colleague’s legacy will be measured not only in rockets launched but in the opportunities created for the region and the country.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.