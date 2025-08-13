SaxaVord Spaceport founder Frank Strang MBE dies aged 67 after short battle with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SaxaVord Spaceport founder Frank Strang MBE dies aged 67 after short battle with cancer

SaxaVord Spaceport announced the death of founder Frank Strang MBE, aged 67, hailed as the driving force behind the UK’s first vertical launch site.

By Louise Glen
SaxaVord Spaceport chief executive Frank Strang.
SaxaVord Spaceport has announced the death of its pioneering founder and CEO, Frank Strang MBE, at the age of 67.

He died following a short battle with cancer.

Mr Strang, who co-founded the Shetland-based facility in 2017, was hailed as the driving force behind the UK’s first fully licensed vertical launch spaceport.

His passing, the company said, is a “devastating” loss for colleagues, friends and the community.

SaxaVord Spaceport family mourns loss of founder Frank Strang

A former RAF officer, Mr Strang recognised the potential for a commercial spaceport at Lamba Ness in Unst.

And alongside Scott Hammond and Debbie Strang, he began building a small but highly skilled team to turn the concept into reality.

His vision attracted significant private investment and helped the project grow from a paper proposal to a fully operational site.

It boasts a launch stool, integration hangar and advanced tracking and telemetry systems.

Frank Strang and wife Debbie, owners of SaxaVord spaceport on Unst.
Known for his unorthodox style — often sporting long hair and cowboy boots — Mr Strang combined a distinctive personality with a relentless determination to overcome obstacles.

Those who worked with him say his leadership and belief in the project inspired others to back his ambitious vision.

SaxaVord is preparing for its first rocket launch later this year or early next.

And Mr Strang’s colleagues say his death will strengthen their resolve to see the mission through.

Scott Hammond, who is expected to take over as CEO, paid tribute to his long-time friend and business partner.

“I have been a friend and colleague of Frank since our days together in the RAF, so his death so young is an enormous blow both personally and professionally,” Mr Hammond said.

Tributes to a space industry pioneer

“When we first identified the prospects for a spaceport at Lamba Ness, Frank would not take no for an answer and broke through barriers that would have deterred lesser people.

“He was a real force of nature and his vision.

“His grit got us to where we are today, bringing the Unst and Shetland communities, investors and government with us.”

Mr Hammond said the mission now is to deliver not only the first launch but successive launches that establish the UK as Europe’s leader in access to space.

Scott Hammond, deputy CEO of SaxaVord, at the spaceport in Shetland.
“Both myself and the SaxaVord team feel a strong sense of responsibility to deliver that goal for Frank,” he said.

“And we will, I am in no doubt.

“We are determined to make the UK Europe’s leader in vertical launch spaceflight.

“That will be Frank’s legacy, for Shetland, for Scotland and the UK.”

SaxaVord’s rise to prominence has been a significant milestone for the UK’s space industry.

The facility is seen as a potential hub for future commercial launches.

Mr Hammond added that his colleague’s legacy will be measured not only in rockets launched but in the opportunities created for the region and the country.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

