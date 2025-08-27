Criminals could be made to pick up grass cuttings as unpaid work after council leaves mess at Aberdeen sheltered housing

An Aberdeen man has hit out at the council after sheltered housing residents as old as 80 have been forced to pick up strewn grass.

Alex Wilson, 67, lives in one of the bungalows at Lewis Court in Sheddocksley, which includes 40 flats for the over-60s.

Since last year, council grass cutters have stopped picking up after mowing at the authority-run facility.

Mr Wilson and “lots” of hardened volunteers from Friends of Lewis Court have taken it upon themselves to do it.

However, the retired project manager thinks this is unfair on residents, including a cancer sufferer in her “seventies or eighties”.

“Some of the elderly, they can’t bend down and they render aches pains picking up the grass,” he said.

But the residents want to utilise the grassy space at Lewis Court – and have recently installed a gazebo as they look to make the most of it.

Last month, they even hosted a BBQ on the lawn that raised over £3,000 for funds.

However, their hopes of taking up bowls or croquet on the grassy area remain in limbo while the area is left in a mess.

And now it has emerged that unpaid workers could be sent to clear the space as they pay back society after being convicted of a crime.

‘They’ve just left it a mess’

Mr Wilson fumed about how this had all come after the residents had to tidy it up themselves.

He said: “They just left it a mess and they’re expecting us to clear it up.

“They’ve started blowing it and it’s blowing everywhere.

A wheelchair user, Mr Wilson helped get a path laid to ensure people could have an accessible way to get to the gazebo.

“To go over the grass is an obstacle course.”

Community service personnel to be ‘considered’ to pick up grass

In response, a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “This was part of the housing revenue account budget approved in December.”

Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership – on behalf of the council’s criminal justice social work department – said: “Housing officials have asked us to consider grass collection at Lewis Court for inclusion under an unpaid work programme.

“The request will be followed up with a site visit and the suitability of the task in question will be considered in due course.”