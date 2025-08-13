Flood alerts and thunderstorm warnings issued for north and north-east

Thunderstorm and flood warnings has been issued for large parts of the north and north-east, with heavy rain expected today and into Thursday morning.

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside are among the areas forecast to be worst hit by heavy rainfall.

But a warning for thunderstorms covers the entire north and north-east, including Orkney and Shetland.

The Met Office says some places will remain dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption on Thursday.

And they say communities could be affected by power cuts and flooded roads amid the worst of the weather.

The warnings come amid high temperatures – and have also been accompanied by fresh fears of further wildfires.

SEPA has issued a number of flood warnings, with the warning period running until Thursday morning.

A spokesperson said: “There is a risk of significant localised flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers.

“While not all locations will be affected where heavy rain does occur possible impacts include property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure.

“There is a small risk of danger to life. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.”

Yellow weather warning

The Met Office have also issued a wider yellow weather warning for many parts of Scotland.

They include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highland & Islands and the Orkney and Shetland islands.

The Met Office stated: “While some places will remain dry, heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption on Thursday.

“Where heavy downpours occur, 20-40 mm of rain could accumulate in less than an hour, bringing the risk of some surface water flooding.

“Hail and lightning will be additional hazards.”

How should you prepare?

The Met Office recommends preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit and to prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

They also stated: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

“Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.

“If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.”

Lightning warnings as temperature due to rise to 26C

North and north-east residents have seen temperatures soar this week.

But on Tuesday, SSEN issued a lightning warning as the fire service warned of an increased risk of wildfires.

The SFRS says there is a “very high” risk of fire over the coming days from August 13 until August 19.

SSEN also say lightning strikes could cause temporary power outages.

Advice and further information is available on both the Met Office and SEPA website.