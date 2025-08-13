Flood alerts and thunderstorm warnings issued for north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood alerts and thunderstorm warnings issued for north and north-east

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside are likely to see the heaviest rainfall over the next few days.

By Regan Parsons
lightning over Lossiemouth and its sands
A lightning storm over Lossiemouth in 2024. Image: Nathan Mansfield/Moray Jewel.

Thunderstorm and flood warnings has been issued for large parts of the north and north-east, with heavy rain expected today and into Thursday morning.

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside are among the areas forecast to be worst hit by heavy rainfall.

But a warning for thunderstorms covers the entire north and north-east, including Orkney and Shetland.

The Met Office says some places will remain dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption on Thursday.

And they say communities could be affected by power cuts and flooded roads amid the worst of the weather.

The warnings come amid high temperatures – and have also been accompanied by fresh fears of further wildfires.

SEPA has issued a number of flood warnings, with the warning period running until Thursday morning.

A spokesperson said: “There is a risk of significant localised flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers.

“While not all locations will be affected where heavy rain does occur possible impacts include property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure.

“There is a small risk of danger to life. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.”

Yellow weather warning

The Met Office have also issued a wider yellow weather warning for many parts of Scotland.

They include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highland & Islands and the Orkney and Shetland islands.

The Met Office stated: “While some places will remain dry, heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause disruption on Thursday.

“Where heavy downpours occur, 20-40 mm of rain could accumulate in less than an hour, bringing the risk of some surface water flooding.

“Hail and lightning will be additional hazards.”

How should you prepare?

The Met Office recommends preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit and to prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

They also stated: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

“Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.

“If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.”

Lightning warnings as temperature due to rise to 26C

North and north-east residents have seen temperatures soar this week.

But on Tuesday, SSEN issued a lightning warning as the fire service warned of an increased risk of wildfires.

The forecast for Wednesday August 13. Image: Met Office

The SFRS says there is a “very high” risk of fire over the coming days from August 13 until August 19.

SSEN also say lightning strikes could cause temporary power outages.

Advice and further information is available on both the Met Office and SEPA website. 

