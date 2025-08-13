Aberdeen clothing store Attic closed after months of Union Street disruption

Aberdeen clothing store Attic have announced they have been forced to close down after months of battling Union Street disruption.

In a shock statement released on their social media, they announced the closure of both their Granite City and Inverurie branches and thanked customers for their support over 24 years.

Previously, Attic co-owner Adam McLaughlin spoke to the Press and Journal about the struggles the shop has faced since the roadworks began.

Adam and his brother Richard started the company in 2001, and branched out with an Inverurie location in 2005.

But with the Union Street works obscuring visibility and accessibility, the Aberdeen store has endured a 40% downturn in trade.

It appears to have proved too much, with the store now been shut and stock completely cleared following the announcement.

Attic to close Union Street store

The statement, posted on Attic’s Facebook page, reads: “It’s with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Attic.

“After 24 years of serving our community, we are heartbroken to be saying goodbye.

“This decision was not made lightly.

“But as we turn the page to a new chapter, we want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who walked through our doors, supported our small business and helped make this journey so special.

“Your loyalty, kindness, and friendship have meant the world to us.”

The team add: “Whether you came in for the perfect outfit, a thoughtful gift, or just a friendly chat, you became part of our story—and for that, we are truly grateful.

“Finally, we can’t find the words to proper thank all the staff from throughout the years.

“You were more than staff, we were and always will be the Attic family.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”