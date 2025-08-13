Delays on A87 following crash near Invershiel

Drivers were facing lengthy tailbacks on the A87 this afternoon following a crash south of Invershiel.

The incident happened on the Invergarry to Skye road, at Shiel Bridge, shortly after noon.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Lengthy tailbacks were reported in the area as the road was closed in both directions.

Drivers were being encouraged to seek an alternative route.

The A87 has since reopened.