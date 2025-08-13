News Delays on A87 following crash near Invershiel Lengthy tailbacks were reported along the route. By Michelle Henderson August 13 2025, 1:44 pm August 13 2025, 1:44 pm Share Delays on A87 following crash near Invershiel Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6827508/emergency-services-called-to-a87-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The A87 was closed for a brief time this afternoon following a crash at Shiel Bridge. Image: Google Maps. Drivers were facing lengthy tailbacks on the A87 this afternoon following a crash south of Invershiel. The incident happened on the Invergarry to Skye road, at Shiel Bridge, shortly after noon. It is unclear if anyone was injured. Lengthy tailbacks were reported in the area as the road was closed in both directions. Drivers were being encouraged to seek an alternative route. The A87 has since reopened.
Conversation