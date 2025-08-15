Exclusive: Emotional Attic boss says closure was forced by Union Street roadworks bombshell

The potential for three further months of Union Street roadworks dealt a final blow to Attic Clothing and forced the business to close, owners have said.

The difficult decision to shut branches in Aberdeen and Inverurie was taken after a bombshell meeting last week with contractors and council officials.

It was there that Attic bosses were reportedly told the current works near their unit on Union Street could take up to another 12 weeks.

The potential delay would take the total duration of works on the Granite Mile up to 18 months.

Union Street delays the last straw as Attic closes

Contractors on the ground in Aberdeen have also reportedly been told to brace for the entire Union Street regeneration project to take up to three years in total.

It is set to deliver new cycle lanes, wider pavements and a plaza-style entrance in front of the new Flint market.

But it has come at the cost of unsightly road closures on Union Street and Market Street – and despite efforts to advertise that businesses remain open, the disruption has been severe.

One business left counting the cost was Attic Clothing – which was forced to close this week.

Aberdeen City Council said it was “unfortunate” Attic had closed, but highlighted tough retail conditions Scotland-wide.

A spokesperson also reiterated the efforts made to maintain access to and promote city centre businesses during the works.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Attic co-owner Richard McLaughlin told us the decision to close had been “heartbreaking”.

He said: “We’re just absolutely devastated that we’ve had to get to this stage.

“Attic has been our baby for 24 years.

“Aberdeen and Inverurie have always been really good to us over that period of time.

“We get customers that have shopped with us for that 24 years and we’re now friends.”

Attic forced to close after ‘three-month delay’

News of the latest delay all but sealed the fate of Attic, according to Richard.

He said: “I understand there were challenges faced by the contractors in terms of what they found under the street.

“But, there didn’t seem to be any urgency about getting any of the work completed.

“I had a meeting with the contractors at the tail-end of last week.

“They advised that there’s still another three months of works ongoing out in front of the shop.

“We just couldn’t sustain the knock-on effect on our turnover that would have.

“It’s devastating.”

‘We kept getting bad information’

Richard also touched on communication issues between the council and businesses.

He added: “I think the biggest frustration for us was the fact we kept getting bad information.

“If we’d been told at the very start that this was going to be something like a three-year, four-year project, or whatever it may be, we could have done something.

“We maybe could have relocated the store in Aberdeen temporarily.

“But with the notice we had, there wasn’t much we could have done.

“It has left us invisible on Union Street for 15 months.”

Richard added that telling the staff the bad news was one of the hardest parts of the closure.

“We’re a family business and over the years we’ve employed about 120 staff across the various sites and on the website.

“Having to tell the staff was the most heartbreaking part.”

Aberdeen City Council: Attic closure is ‘unfortunate’

Aberdeen City Council says it is “unfortunate” that Attic was forced to close.

A spokesperson said: “There have been measures put in place to support accessibility and footfall to businesses in the area.

“These include temporary walkways directly through the site and additional signage for businesses on the hoarding.

“It’s unfortunate Attic Clothing has now closed their premises, but it is generally recognised that high street traders across the country are finding the current trading conditions challenging.

“We will continue to work with businesses near the works on Union Street while they are ongoing.”

The spokesperson added that the Union Street and beach works ongoing will help to “create a vibrant destination location and increase city centre footfall”.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr, however, said: “Businesses like Attic which have remained loyal to Union Street throughout the delayed works have been left with no choice but to now close their doors because of Aberdeen City Council’s negligence.

“This has been compounded by the council’s decision to implement permanent bus gates and LEZs in the city.

“They are starving shops of footfall.”