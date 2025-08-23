Up-and-coming Aberdeenshire TikToker North East Quine reveals how her life changed with one post

Up-and-coming Aberdeenshire social media creator North East Quine has revealed her plans for the future after a whirlwind few months.

If you are scrolling through Facebook or TikTok, there is a good chance you have come across 36-year-old Laura Coe, or North East Quine as she is better known.

Originally from Aberdeen, the mum-of-two has run a “few small businesses” in the past.

These include Candy Clouds, a bath bomb company she started in 2021.

Back in May, she decided to change the name of her Facebook page to “The North East Quine”.

But it was one popular post that changed Laura’s social media fortunes.

The journey started when she visited Happy Haddock chipper in Macduff.

“I saw Trains And Travel review Happy Haddock and we quite often go up to Macduff and Banff anyway.

“I was like, ‘we need to go there’ and then I got there and said, ‘I need to tell people about this place, it’s just brilliant’.”

That video of the Aberdeenshire chipper got 34,000 views, something Laura described as “amazing”.

It was also a boost for the company, as it “went through 40 kilos of chicken in two days” as a result of her recording.

Video went ‘absolutely crazy’

Prior to this, most of her social media videos got under 1,000 views.

“So when that one went kind of crazy, I went ‘oh’?”

Up next was a trip to Aberdeen Asian supermarket Many Mart.

“I did a couple of videos and they both went crazy.”

Often included in the 36-year-old’s videos are her children, Ellie and Finn.

“I wouldn’t promote anywhere that we wouldn’t go and enjoy ourselves,” Laura said.

And she loves to see businesses being successful after she showcases them.

The White Horse Hotel and Restaurant in Strichen has “seen so many new faces” as a result of her visit.

Laura even got invited to review chain restaurant TGI Fridays to sample its new menu in July.

Laura has a growing fanbase across the north-east.

“I’m so shocked by the amount of people that say, ‘I literally live around the corner’ or ‘I’ve been in Aberdeen for 30 years and I didn’t know this existed’, I get that quite a lot.

“That’s really inspiring and makes me want to keep doing it and showing people places, especially parents that maybe have children on the spectrum.”

And that is “the whole reason for the page”, to encourage people to visit local businesses.

As well as cafes, restaurants and takeaways, Laura is also there to promote other businesses.

One example of this is her video of Peterhead-based Aberdeenshire Drone Services, which is owned by James Simpson.

“He is doing so much for the community and I really want to keep backing him,” the mum said.

‘Helping places that need the support’

The 36-year-old is passionate about promoting organisations that “need the support”.

One of her highlights was filming at Waulkmill Menagerie Petting Farm near Turriff.

“I really enjoyed going there to help and support them.

“Places like that are what I want the page to turn into, helping places that need the support.”

Laura, whose partner John also appears in some videos, also wants to help charities.

Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) is one she said is “close to my heart” and she has volunteered for them in the past.