Emergency services called to crash on A92 near Portlethen

Emergency services have been called out to a crash on the A92 near Portlethen.

Images from the scene show a police cordon around a crashed car at the Bruntland Road entrance.

A damaged BMW could be seen further up the road, and another car was on the roadside.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large buildup of traffic on the A92.

AA Traffic News have also highlighted heavy traffic in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call regarding a crash on the A92 near Portlethen at 3.37pm.

“One appliance was sent to the scene.”

