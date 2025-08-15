Looking for a lifestyle change? Isle of Mull guest house hits the market at £895,000

A highly rated guest house on the Isle of Mull has come up for sale, offering buyers a chance to step into a successful lifestyle business in one of Scotland’s most scenic locations.

Druimnacroish Guest House is set in 1.5 acres of private grounds near the village of Dervaig and is on the market for £895,000.

The long-established business offers six ensuite letting rooms, a separate two-bedroom self-catering apartment, and a four-bedroom owner’s home.

All are all set within a substantial stone-built property that offers sweeping countryside views.

Rare lifestyle opportunity in the Hebrides

The property enjoys a position on the north-west of Mull, between the picturesque harbour town of Tobermory and the white sands of Calgary Bay.

Its setting and high standards have earned it glowing reviews from guests, with a 4.8 rating on TripAdvisor and 4.9 on Google.

The business has been owned and run by the same couple since 1998.

They are now looking to retire.

Six letting rooms and self catering unit at Isle of Mull guest house

The guest house is currently operated seasonally to suit the owners’ preferred pace.

Sellers say it remains under the VAT threshold and benefits from a high level of repeat bookings and direct trade.

In addition to the main guest accommodation, the property includes two lounges, a spacious conservatory used as a breakfast room, and a well-equipped commercial kitchen.

The separate self-catering apartment offers added flexibility for guests seeking longer or more independent stays.

And there’s accommodation for owners too

The owner’s private accommodation — located in the south wing — is over two floors.

It includes four bedrooms, two lounges, a family kitchen with an Aga and a private garden area.

A static four-berth caravan, previously used for staff, also sits within the grounds, alongside ample parking and a detached garage with workshop and storage space.

The sale includes goodwill and trade contents, with the current owners open to flexible sale arrangements.

Selling agents ASG Commercial Ltd are inviting serious inquiries and viewings strictly by appointment.

With its peaceful setting, loyal guest base and potential for expansion — including extended opening seasons or added services — Druimnacroish presents a rare opportunity for those looking to combine business with a quality island lifestyle.

