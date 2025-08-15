Looking for a lifestyle change? Isle of Mull guest house hits the market at £895,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Looking for a lifestyle change? Isle of Mull guest house hits the market at £895,000

Druimnacroish Guest House on the Isle of Mull offers six letting rooms and a self-catering unit.

By Louise Glen
The substantial guest house, has plenty of privacy from surrounding trees.
Sweeping views surround Druimnacroish Guest House near Dervaig on Mull. Image: ASG Commercial.

A highly rated guest house on the Isle of Mull has come up for sale, offering buyers a chance to step into a successful lifestyle business in one of Scotland’s most scenic locations.

Druimnacroish Guest House is set in 1.5 acres of private grounds near the village of Dervaig and is on the market for £895,000.

Sweeping views surround Druimnacroish Guest House near Dervaig on Mull
There are six bedrooms and a self-catering unit at Druimnacroish Guest House. Mull. Supplied by ASG Commercial

The long-established business offers six ensuite letting rooms, a separate two-bedroom self-catering apartment, and a four-bedroom owner’s home.

All are all set within a substantial stone-built property that offers sweeping countryside views.

Rare lifestyle opportunity in the Hebrides

The property enjoys a position on the north-west of Mull, between the picturesque harbour town of Tobermory and the white sands of Calgary Bay.

Its setting and high standards have earned it glowing reviews from guests, with a 4.8 rating on TripAdvisor and 4.9 on Google.

The business has been owned and run by the same couple since 1998.

They are now looking to retire.

The entrance hall at Druimnacroish Guest House. Mull.
The entrance hall at Druimnacroish Guest House. Mull. Image: ASG Commercial.

Six letting rooms and self catering unit at Isle of Mull guest house

The guest house is currently operated seasonally to suit the owners’ preferred pace.

Sellers say it remains under the VAT threshold and benefits from a high level of repeat bookings and direct trade.

In addition to the main guest accommodation, the property includes two lounges, a spacious conservatory used as a breakfast room, and a well-equipped commercial kitchen.

The sizeable dining room at Druimnacroish Guest House is in a conservatory with a sloped roof and tiled floor.
The dining room at Druimnacroish Guest House Picture Image: ASG Commercial.

The separate self-catering apartment offers added flexibility for guests seeking longer or more independent stays.

And there’s accommodation for owners too

The owner’s private accommodation — located in the south wing — is over two floors.

It includes four bedrooms, two lounges, a family kitchen with an Aga and a private garden area.

The light and bright kitchen within the owners' accommodation at Druimnacroish Guest House. Mull, includes a pastel blue Aga.
The kitchen at Druimnacroish Guest House. Mull. Image: ASG Commercial.

A static four-berth caravan, previously used for staff, also sits within the grounds, alongside ample parking and a detached garage with workshop and storage space.

The sale includes goodwill and trade contents, with the current owners open to flexible sale arrangements.

Selling agents ASG Commercial Ltd are inviting serious inquiries and viewings strictly by appointment.

The sizeable back garden gives an idea of the size of the guest house, with the conservatory/dining room to the left in white.
The back garden at Druimnacroish Guest House. Mull. Image: ASG Commercial.

With its peaceful setting, loyal guest base and potential for expansion — including extended opening seasons or added services — Druimnacroish presents a rare opportunity for those looking to combine business with a quality island lifestyle.

