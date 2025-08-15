Images show thieves raiding Cullen Harbour boats in shock fuel heist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Images show thieves raiding Cullen Harbour boats in shock fuel heist

Inquiries are ongoing after harbour users captured CCTV footage of two men acting suspiciously in the Moray fishing village

By Regan Parsons
A black and white CCTV image showing a thief leaving Cullen Harbour with fuel containers.
Thief leaving harbour port with two fuel containers in hands. Image: Ed Farquharson

Shock images show thieves climbing aboard boats at Cullen Harbour to raid them for fuel.

The pictures were captured by CCTV installed at the harbour, which criminals are understood to have targeted at least twice in recent weeks.

Police are investigating after boats were targeted on July 20 and August 12 – with the thieves said to have caused significant damage too.

Ed Farquharson, a boat owner at Cullen harbour, revealed he had fuel tanks stolen from his boat.

He became aware of the thefts after returning to the harbour in the wake of Storm Floris.

Mr Farquharson told The Press and Journal: “I was away at the time.

“When I came back after the storm, I found my fuel tanks gone and the fuel lines cut.

“They put it in their car and then dumped the tanks.

“One of mine was spotted in Cullen Cemetery.”

A red fuel container, dropped by thieves.
A dumped fuel container taken from Mr Farquharson’s boat. Image: Ed Farquharson

CCTV footage appears to show two suspects – one acting as lookout in a car while the other removed items from the pier.

CCTV footage revealing thief crouching down and stealing two orange fuel containers from a boat.
CCTV image revealing thief stealing two fuel containers from boat. Image: Ed Farquharson

Residents have been urged to check cameras to see if they have footage from between 1am and 3am on August 12 that may show the individuals.

And users of Cullen, Portsoy, Banff, Macduff, Portknockie, Findochty and Buckie harbours have been urged to take care and protect their property.

Mr Farquharson also said he had been contacted by several boat owners who had suffered fuel thefts or damage to their vessels.

Often on the same days and at unusual hours, with quite a few tanks stolen from Cullen.

The footage, along with other information from residents, has been passed to police.

Police officer in yellow jacket.
Police continue to investigate. Image: Police Scotland

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following reports of a theft and attempted theft from a vessel in Cullen Harbour.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

