Images show thieves raiding Cullen Harbour boats in shock fuel heist

Shock images show thieves climbing aboard boats at Cullen Harbour to raid them for fuel.

The pictures were captured by CCTV installed at the harbour, which criminals are understood to have targeted at least twice in recent weeks.

Police are investigating after boats were targeted on July 20 and August 12 – with the thieves said to have caused significant damage too.

Ed Farquharson, a boat owner at Cullen harbour, revealed he had fuel tanks stolen from his boat.

He became aware of the thefts after returning to the harbour in the wake of Storm Floris.

Mr Farquharson told The Press and Journal: “I was away at the time.

“When I came back after the storm, I found my fuel tanks gone and the fuel lines cut.

“They put it in their car and then dumped the tanks.

“One of mine was spotted in Cullen Cemetery.”

CCTV footage appears to show two suspects – one acting as lookout in a car while the other removed items from the pier.

Residents have been urged to check cameras to see if they have footage from between 1am and 3am on August 12 that may show the individuals.

And users of Cullen, Portsoy, Banff, Macduff, Portknockie, Findochty and Buckie harbours have been urged to take care and protect their property.

Mr Farquharson also said he had been contacted by several boat owners who had suffered fuel thefts or damage to their vessels.

Often on the same days and at unusual hours, with quite a few tanks stolen from Cullen.

The footage, along with other information from residents, has been passed to police.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following reports of a theft and attempted theft from a vessel in Cullen Harbour.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.