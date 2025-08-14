Farm near Oban to be transformed into luxury boutique hotel

A farm near Oban will be transformed into a “sustainable” boutique hotel following the approval of ambitious redevelopment plans.

Argyll and Bute Council has granted full planning permission for the refurbishment and extension of buildings at Ballygowan Farm, Glenlonan.

The development will include a boutique hotel, restaurant, manager’s accommodation, a bike store, laundry and plant room and other associated infrastructure.

Businessman Lupi Moll already runs the Inverlonan restaurant and Inverlonan Bothies at the farm.

But much of the farm’s buildings have lain vacant for about a decade.

The hotel would change that, bringing visitors seeking quiet, eco-conscious escapes in the west coast of Scotland – and those interested in walking, cycling and nature tourism in particular.

Developers say the hotel will also support local employment and generate year-round tourism income for the area.

Farm transformation approved

It has been designed with an emphasis on reusing existing structures and using materials that blend into the surrounding rural landscape.

Planning documents show the hotel will offer five guest bedrooms, while the restaurant will accommodate up to 24 diners.

And a rewilding scheme is intended to improve biodiversity across the 3.8-hectare site.

The hotel plan received 13 public comments during consultation, and while planners identified seven constraints — linked to local heritage, environmental protection and infrastructure — the application was ultimately passed without challenge.

In support, neighbour Dr Jeremy Church wrote: “This application restores a number of ancient and iconic agricultural buildings in a very imaginative and environmentally sensitive way.

“This project is discrete, with minimal impact on both the landscape and infrastructure.”

Concerns raised about single-track road access

Another neighbour John Cameron, however, has concerns over the ability of local roads to cope with additional traffic.

He wrote: “The proposed development would result in a significant increase in vehicular traffic along the Glenlonan B-road, which is a narrow single-track road, with limited passing places.

“The road is already under strain from existing use of residents, and by people who already visit the applicants’ current holiday business.”

The site, which sits near the village of Glenlonan, offers striking views of the surrounding hills and woodland.

Native species will be used at farm transformation near Oban

Materials will be sourced locally where possible and landscaping will incorporate native species to enhance the rural setting.

A new internal access road will be built, along with a turning area and four car parking spaces.

And a fifth accessible parking bay will be located near the entrance to the hotel.

Construction will be carried out in three phases and, once underway, is expected to be completed within three years – though no formal start date has been announced.

View more about the application here.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat