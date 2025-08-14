Farm near Oban to be transformed into luxury boutique hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farm near Oban to be transformed into luxury boutique hotel

Ambitious plans to turn buildings at Ballygowan near Oban into a luxury hotel have been approved by Argyll and Bute Council.

By Louise Glen
Ballygown Farm Glenlonan near Oban.
Ballygown Farm at Glenlonan near Oban is to be transformed. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

A farm near Oban will be transformed into a “sustainable” boutique hotel following the approval of ambitious redevelopment plans.

Argyll and Bute Council has granted full planning permission for the refurbishment and extension of buildings at Ballygowan Farm, Glenlonan.

The development will include a boutique hotel, restaurant, manager’s accommodation, a bike store, laundry and plant room and other associated infrastructure.

Businessman Lupi Moll already runs the Inverlonan restaurant and Inverlonan Bothies at the farm.

But much of the farm’s buildings have lain vacant for about a decade.

The hotel would change that, bringing visitors seeking quiet, eco-conscious escapes in the west coast of Scotland – and those interested in walking, cycling and nature tourism in particular.

Developers say the hotel will also support local employment and generate year-round tourism income for the area.

Farm transformation approved

It has been designed with an emphasis on reusing existing structures and using materials that blend into the surrounding rural landscape.

Ballygown Farm near Oban will be transformed under plans approved by Argyll and Bute Council. Pictured is Lupi Moll.
Lupi Moll already runs an incredible secret restaurant at the farm. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Planning documents show the hotel will offer five guest bedrooms, while the restaurant will accommodate up to 24 diners.

And a rewilding scheme is intended to improve biodiversity across the 3.8-hectare site.

The hotel plan received 13 public comments during consultation, and while planners identified seven constraints — linked to local heritage, environmental protection and infrastructure — the application was ultimately passed without challenge.

In support, neighbour Dr Jeremy Church wrote: “This application restores a number of ancient and iconic agricultural buildings in a very imaginative and environmentally sensitive way.

Food is served at Inverlonan farm near Oban - the farm is to be transformed.
Inverlonan restaurant is a popular dining experience. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

“This project is discrete, with minimal impact on both the landscape and infrastructure.”

Concerns raised about single-track road access

Another neighbour John Cameron, however, has concerns over the ability of local roads to cope with additional traffic.

He wrote: “The proposed development would result in a significant increase in vehicular traffic along the Glenlonan B-road, which is a narrow single-track road, with limited passing places.

“The road is already under strain from existing use of residents, and by people who already visit the applicants’ current holiday business.”

The site, which sits near the village of Glenlonan, offers striking views of the surrounding hills and woodland.

Native species will be used at farm transformation near Oban

Materials will be sourced locally where possible and landscaping will incorporate native species to enhance the rural setting.

A new internal access road will be built, along with a turning area and four car parking spaces.

And a fifth accessible parking bay will be located near the entrance to the hotel.

Construction will be carried out in three phases and, once underway, is expected to be completed within three years – though no formal start date has been announced.

View more about the application here.

