Cocaine and cannabis worth over £350k seized in Elgin by Police

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Elgin.

Police officers executed a search warrant at a property in Barmuckity Lane at about 4.30pm on Wednesday August 13.

They recovered £350,000 worth of drugs.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court this week.

Detective Inspector Angus Morrison said: “This significant recovery sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drugs in our communities.

“This action underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.