Aberdeen mum ‘forced to swerve off A96 to avoid head-on crash’

A bus driver stopped to make sure Sophie Strathdee and her young son were ok.

By Ellie Milne
Sophie Strathdee and her damaged car. Image: Supplied.

An Aberdeen mum says she was forced to swerve off the A96 and into a field to avoid a head-on crash.

Sophie Strathdee was driving home to Aberdeen with her four-year-old son when she was forced to make the “split-second decision”.

“It’s all a blur,” she told The Press and Journal. “I just remember seeing big lights in front of me.

“The car was on the other side of the road in the distance and then it was coming towards us.

“They didn’t even try to swerve out of the way.

“In that split second, I had to decide to grab the wheel, turn it and just hope we were going to land safely.”

Sophie Strathdee was driving home with her four-year-old son, Hayden. Image: Supplied.

Mum forced to swerve off A96

Sophie and her son, Hayden, were heading home after spending the day with family in Moray.

They were travelling along the A96 between Fochabers and Keith at around 9.45pm on Saturday August 9, when they were forced off the road.

Thankfully, the mum and son did not suffer any physical injuries but the crash left them both in a state of shock.

“I tried to get us out the car but we couldn’t get through any of the doors,” the 26-year-old said. “The barbed wire fence had wrapped around the car.

“I started to panic but luckily a bus driver called Oskar, and then a couple, stopped to make sure we were ok.”

Damage to the front of the car. Image: Sophie Strathdee.

Oskar Okragly, who is a driver for Ember, said he “did what anyone else would do” – with the company praising him for his “quick thinking and initiative”.

After spotting the car off the road, he pulled over and was able to move the fencing away from the passenger door.

He helped Sophie and Hayden out of the car and over the fence to where the couple were waiting.

Sophie added: “They were lovely and sat with my little boy while I spoke to the police.

“I’m very grateful to them all for stopping.”

‘Terrifying’ experience on A96

Officers arrived within minutes of receiving the call and are now working to track down the other driver.

The Press and Journal has also contacted police for a comment.

The A96 is one of the biggest and busiest roads in the north-east where almost 200 crashes have taken place over the past five years.

Sophie travels on the A96 regularly to visit family but said she won’t be back on the road “for a long time”.

“I’ve had to force myself back in the car,” she said. “It’s been nerve-wracking.”

Damage around the wheel of the car. Image: Sophie Strathdee.

The mum-of-one has shared her experience to remind drivers how important it is to remain vigilant on the roads.

She also hopes it may encourage anyone who was on the road that night to come forward with information.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “For the other driver to just drive off and not turn back to make sure we were ok was shocking.

“If I didn’t make that split-second decision it could have been very different.”

