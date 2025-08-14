‘Fabulous’ actor Will Ferrell enjoys tour of Braemar Castle

World famous actor Will Ferrell has been enjoying the sites of Aberdeenshire as he paid a visit to Braemar Castle on Royal Deeside.

The American actor, comedian, producer and writer, who has starred in the likes of Anchorman, Barbie and Step Brothers, is currently enjoying a trip to Scotland.

He was pictured with staff at the 17th century castle this morning as he visited with family and friends.

Braemar Castle is owned by chief of Clan Farquharson, Philip Farquharson.

A post on the castle’s Facebook page reads: “Can we just get a little bit excited.

“The fabulous Will Ferrell paid us a visit this morning and we may have got a little bit fan girly around him.”

They described him as the “nicest man”.

And the actor and his companions were toured round Braemar Castle by staff member Eve, who had the “best time”.

Will Ferrell: ‘A true gentleman’

The post added: “They say to never meet your idols, but this man was a true gentleman and so interested in our work at Braemar Castle.”

Earlier this week, the Hollywood star was spotted in Glasgow.

He is believed to be staying at the five-star boutique Fife Arms hotel in the village.

It is a popular celebrity haunt.

And well-known names – including Dame Judi Dench and Rita Ora – have frequented the hotel in recent years.

It is unclear if Mr Ferrell will take in today’s Ballater Highland Games, which takes place today.