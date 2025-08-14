‘Fabulous’ actor Will Ferrell enjoys tour of Braemar Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Fabulous’ actor Will Ferrell enjoys tour of Braemar Castle

The star is believed to be staying in the village's celebrity hotspot, the Fife Arms hotel.

By Chris Cromar
Will Ferrell at Braemar Castle with staff.
Will Ferrell enjoyed a trip to Braemar Castle today. Image: Braemar Castle.

World famous actor Will Ferrell has been enjoying the sites of Aberdeenshire as he paid a visit to Braemar Castle on Royal Deeside.

The American actor, comedian, producer and writer, who has starred in the likes of Anchorman, Barbie and Step Brothers, is currently enjoying a trip to Scotland.

He was pictured with staff at the 17th century castle this morning as he visited with family and friends.

Will Ferrell and family and friends at Braemar Castle with staff.
Mr Ferrell visited the castle with family and friends. Image: Braemar Castle.

Braemar Castle is owned by chief of Clan Farquharson, Philip Farquharson.

A post on the castle’s Facebook page reads: “Can we just get a little bit excited.

“The fabulous Will Ferrell paid us a visit this morning and we may have got a little bit fan girly around him.”

They described him as the “nicest man”.

And the actor and his companions were toured round Braemar Castle by staff member Eve, who had the “best time”.

Will Ferrell: ‘A true gentleman’

The post added: “They say to never meet your idols, but this man was a true gentleman and so interested in our work at Braemar Castle.”

Earlier this week, the Hollywood star was spotted in Glasgow.

The Fife Arms hotel.
The celebrity is believed to be staying at the Fife Arms. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

He is believed to be staying at the five-star boutique Fife Arms hotel in the village.

It is a popular celebrity haunt.

And well-known names – including Dame Judi Dench and Rita Ora – have frequented the hotel in recent years.

It is unclear if Mr Ferrell will take in today’s Ballater Highland Games, which takes place today.

Conversation