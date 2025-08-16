Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen to bring a slice of Italian heritage back to Oban

Oban is set to welcome Riccardough’s, a new food business with a whole lot of history behind it.

And one that promises to serve up a taste of authentic Italian pizza, many locals will remember fondly.

Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen, a newly refurbished and eye-catching mobile pizza van, will soon be hitting the streets of Oban and surrounding villages.

Behind the venture is 61-year-old Riccardo Pacitti, the son of the late Luigi and Dorina Pacitti, who ran the much-loved Luigi’s Pizzeria and chip shop in the town for many years.

The story behind Riccardough’s Oban pizza

Luigi’s chip shop in Oban was a local institution.

Known for its authentic Italian pizza and classic fish and chips, it became a community favourite.

For years, locals and visitors alike queued for its fresh flavours and the warm, family-run atmosphere that made it a much-missed part of the town’s food scene.

The Pacitti family were pioneers of authentic Italian pizza in Oban, introducing freshly made bases and traditional toppings to customers long before the trend took off in Scotland.

“I was working in the chip shop at the time and people just loved it,” said Riccardo. “We were the first in Oban to serve real, fresh Italian pizza. It’s something I’ve always been proud of.”

After leaving the family business, Riccardo spent 22 years working at sea.

He returned home to Oban in 2020 due to health reasons and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Since then, he has been looking for a way back into the food trade — but finding a restaurant premises proved difficult.

Riccardough’s van hits the road

“I was never thinking about a van,” he said. “But my daughter Natalie and her partner David encouraged me to give it a go.”

Natalie runs a successful beauty business Oro Rosa, in the shop premises her grandparents once owned, and David MacPhee runs a digital marketing company, Digital Minded, and the This is Oban website.

“They’ve really helped me get this off the ground,” Riccardo said.

The result is Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen — a fully renovated pizza van that has been in the works since March and has just received a striking new wrap from Impact Branding.

Riccardo grew up steeped in Italian cooking, learning recipes and techniques from his parents. He says Riccardough’s will allow him to share that heritage with a new generation of customers.

From sea to slice: Riccardough’s Oban pizza journey

Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen will serve at lunchtimes in Oban town centre near Tesco, before moving on to villages such as Connel, Dunbeg and others in the evenings.

The van will also be available for parties, weddings and events, with Riccardo working on a set schedule so people know when and where to find it.

As for the menu, Riccardo is keeping his cards close to his chest. “I’m keeping the recipe and flavours under my chef’s hat for now,” he said. “But let’s just say they’ll be familiar to anyone who remembers Luigi’s Pizzeria.”

With the final touches being put in place, Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen is expected to open very soon.

