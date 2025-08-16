Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen to bring a slice of Italian heritage back to Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen to bring a slice of Italian heritage back to Oban

The new food van will be hitting the streets soon and reviving a beloved family recipe from Luigi’s Pizzeria.

By Louise Glen
Riccardough's pizza van in Oban.
Riccardough's is serving up pizza with a slice of Oban history. Image: Supplied.

Oban is set to welcome Riccardough’s, a new food business with a whole lot of history behind it.

And one that promises to serve up a taste of authentic Italian pizza, many locals will remember fondly.

Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen, a newly refurbished and eye-catching mobile pizza van, will soon be hitting the streets of Oban and surrounding villages.

Riccardo Pacitti and daughter Natalie cooking up some pizza treats in Oban.
Riccardo and Natalie, who are behind Riccardough’s Pizza in Oban, belong to the Luigi’s Pizza family who owned a shop in Oban’s Stevenson Street. Image: Supplied.

Behind the venture is 61-year-old Riccardo Pacitti, the son of the late Luigi and Dorina Pacitti, who ran the much-loved Luigi’s Pizzeria and chip shop in the town for many years.

The story behind Riccardough’s Oban pizza

Luigi’s chip shop in Oban was a local institution.

Known for its authentic Italian pizza and classic fish and chips, it became a community favourite.

For years, locals and visitors alike queued for its fresh flavours and the warm, family-run atmosphere that made it a much-missed part of the town’s food scene.

The Pacitti family were pioneers of authentic Italian pizza in Oban, introducing freshly made bases and traditional toppings to customers long before the trend took off in Scotland.

“I was working in the chip shop at the time and people just loved it,” said Riccardo. “We were the first in Oban to serve real, fresh Italian pizza. It’s something I’ve always been proud of.”

After leaving the family business, Riccardo spent 22 years working at sea.

He returned home to Oban in 2020 due to health reasons and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Since then, he has been looking for a way back into the food trade — but finding a restaurant premises proved difficult.

Riccardough’s van hits the road

“I was never thinking about a van,” he said. “But my daughter Natalie and her partner David encouraged me to give it a go.”

Natalie runs a successful beauty business Oro Rosa, in the shop premises her grandparents once owned, and David MacPhee runs a digital marketing company, Digital Minded, and the This is Oban website.

Luigi's Fish and Chicken Restaurant in Oban in days gone by with a collection of prams outside.
Luigi’s Fish and Chicken Restaurant in Oban with a collection of prams outside. Image: Supplied.

“They’ve really helped me get this off the ground,” Riccardo said.

The result is Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen — a fully renovated pizza van that has been in the works since March and has just received a striking new wrap from Impact Branding.

Riccardo grew up steeped in Italian cooking, learning recipes and techniques from his parents. He says Riccardough’s will allow him to share that heritage with a new generation of customers.

From sea to slice: Riccardough’s Oban pizza journey

Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen will serve at lunchtimes in Oban town centre near Tesco, before moving on to villages such as Connel, Dunbeg and others in the evenings.

The van will also be available for parties, weddings and events, with Riccardo working on a set schedule so people know when and where to find it.

Luigi's Fish and Chicken Bar on Stevenson Street in Oban.
Luigi’s Fish and Chicken Bar on Stevenson Street in Oban. Image: Supplied.

As for the menu, Riccardo is keeping his cards close to his chest. “I’m keeping the recipe and flavours under my chef’s hat for now,” he said. “But let’s just say they’ll be familiar to anyone who remembers Luigi’s Pizzeria.”

With the final touches being put in place, Riccardough’s Pizza Kitchen is expected to open very soon.

