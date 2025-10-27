Banff’s Golebiewski family credit Polish grandfather for ability to triumph over tragedy

Adam Golebiewski has always been proud of his Polish roots. There’s a giant slab of granite outside his Banff home bearing the family name, and he’s the very image of his grandfather, the first of his kin to settle in Aberdeenshire.

Yet it was only this year, helping to curate a special exhibition in Duff House, that Adam and his own children really began to appreciate the strength and resilience of Stanislaw Golebiewski, and his legacy that runs deep in their veins too.

“We’re made of strong stuff, our family,” said Adam, “Now we know where we get it from.”

Five generations of strength and resolve

Adam Snr is the centre point of five generations of Golebiewskis, proudly calling Banff home ever since his grandfather came to Scotland after the war.

Before him was Stanislaw, born in Linki, Poland, then Adam’s father, Alexander. Next is Adam himself, followed by his own children, and in recent weeks, generation five was realised, with the birth of Adam Jnr’s son Colson.

But amid celebration and thanksgiving for a new, healthy baby boy, thanks to the family’s part in curating The Eagle and the Unicorn exhibit, their ancestry — a story of hardship, fortitude and resolve — has become all the more poignant.

‘My grandfather had to make the most of the hand he was dealt’

Adam tells me that Stanislaw Golebiewski was born on May 8 1913. The youngest of seven, one of his brothers was killed in action as a soldier in the Polish army.

In February 1945, then a soldier himself, Stanislaw was captured in North Germany and interned in a German war camp.

It wasn’t until April 10 1945, that he was liberated into the hands of the British. Stanislaw and hundreds like him were brought back to British shores, some fighting alongside the Allied forces.

When the war ended, the Polish 9th Lancers were stationed at Duff House, and many remained in Banff, rebuilding their lives.

“It wasn’t easy for them to come here and settle,” said Adam.

“The Polish soldiers weren’t always treated very well. Being here away from everything and everyone they knew was the lesser of two evils, I suppose.

“They couldn’t go back, even after a time, because of the USSR. Stalin hated the Poles.

“So it was really up to all the Polish soldiers, my grandfather included, to make the most of the cards they were dealt.”

‘In some ways, his journey was even harder than mine’, says great-grandson Adam

It’s a sentiment this family know only too well.

Adam Jnr, Stanislaw’s great-grandson, feels an affinity with his forebear.

Last year, the 19-year-old was involved in a horrific car accident where he lost his legs, forcing him to stay in hospital for months, over his 18th birthday.

“I remember there was a week, near to when I was going home, when I had less visitors than I’d been having.

“For months, my family were here every day, and that’s what got me through.

“That one week — even though I knew I was going home and would see them all the time — it was so, so hard. I just missed them so much and felt lonely.

“I can’t imagine what it must have felt like for my great-grandad to leave everyone and be on his own. In some ways, I think that’s even harder than what I have gone through.”

Resilience runs in the Golebiewski family

I ask both Adams if they think they’ve inherited that resilience from Stanislaw.

“Maybe we have,” said young Adam. “I didn’t know what my life would be like, I just believed every day would be better than the one before.”

“We’re no strangers to difficult situations,” Adam snr added. “My dad, Alex, ended his life by suicide when I was just 20.

“And my wife Joanne and I lost our first baby.”

Some families struggle to remain together after such tragedies, I say to them.

“I know,” Adam adds, “there’s definitely something in us that keeps going.”

‘Apparently, the Poles were better dancers,’ jokes Adam

In September 1946, after settling in Banff, Stanislaw enlisted with the British Army and was stationed in Peterhead. After serving his time, he returned to Banff to start a family.

A practising Catholic, Stanislaw proudly kept his faith and his Polish name, not opting, as many did, for an Anglicised version post-war.

Known for their dancing prowess, Banff’s Polish contingent weren’t strangers to local dances.

“Apparently, the Scots weren’t fond of them,” laughs Adam, “the Poles were better dancers!”

There must be some truth in the legend, because Stanislaw wooed Elizabeth Cameron Stewart Hay, who came from a prominent Banff family.

The couple married and went on to have nine children, with Adam’s father Alex born in August 1951.

Over the years, Stanislaw did various jobs, including making clay pots and tiles, and farm labouring.

When Adam was just two years old, his grandfather died.

“On November 1st, 1981… All Saints’ Day,” said Adam.

Tears of joy and sadness for Adam and his family

Carrying on the large family tradition, Alexander — known as Alex — married Mary Laing from Turriff, and together they had eight children.

Alex worked at Ladysbridge Hospital, and when the children grew up, Mary began working for a Banff chicken factory.

Tragically, in 1999, Alex died by suicide.

“I was just 20 at the time,” explained Adam. “Aye, we’ve definitely had a lot to contend with.”

But joy was just around the corner for Adam.

In November 2000, he married Joanne Clavering.

Together, Adam, now a postman, and Joanne, who serves as janitor for Banff Primary School, started the third generation of Banff Golebiewskis.

Sadly, their first baby, Alexandria, was born sleeping.

“We have four children with us: Michael, Sophia, Adam and Millie, but we are parents of five children.

“She’s still part of our family,” Adam added.

MP commented on Stanislaw’s legacy

It’s not just the Golebiewskis who recognise Stanislaw’s imprint on the lives of the family.

At a special church service in August, ahead of the Duff House exhibition launch in September, Seamus Logan MP, noticed it too.

During the ecumenical service, held at Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Banff, which included Adam’s sons Michael and Adam lighting candles in memory of their great-grandfather, he commented.

“Adam’s story and his recovery is well known, and Seamus turned to Adam and said, ‘I can see where you get it from’.

“I’m sure the families of other Polish veterans feel similarly.”

The Eagle and Unicorn brings Poland and Scotland together

Capturing those testimonies is the heart behind The Eagle and the Unicorn exhibition.

After finding a photo of Polish soldiers standing outside Duff House, Macduff Heritage Society, supported by Friends of Duff House, sought to find and capture the untold stories of these men and their families.

Combining the strength and valour of Poland with the eagle, and the iconic imagery of Scotland with the unicorn, it brings together the two communities and their shared history.

One soldier featured was awarded the Silver Cross of the Order of Virtuti Militari, the equivalent of the British VC, and another was awarded the Cross of Valour (Na Polu Chwat).

Some featured men were part of 303 Polish RAF Squadron, who took part in the Warsaw Drops – one of the most dangerous RAF missions of the conflict.

‘We’re so proud of the exhibition and our Polish family’

“Through the exhibition, I found out there were 200,000 Polish soldiers, sailors and airmen that arrived in Scotland between 1940 and 1947 but there have been no other services or exhibitions commemorating their contribution,” said Adam.

Macduff Heritage Society was also keen to highlight that during the 1946 Victory Parade in London, under pressure from Stalin, the Polish Armed Forces, who fought heroically with the Allies, were not invited to attend.

“It took until 2005 for the Poles — who were one of the largest groups there — to be invited to take part in commemorations.

“That’s unbelievable but makes us all the more proud of what we have done here with the exhibition.

“It’s been so popular there will even be a wee book coming out before Christmas to share the stories when the exhibition ends.”

The Eagle and the Unicorn exhibition runs until December 28, with October-December opening times on Saturdays only, from 10.30am-1pm.

