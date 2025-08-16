Gallery: Funk & Family Fun at Inn The Spirit Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Funk & Family Fun at Inn The Spirit Festival

Inn The Spirit Festival was a day to remember with unforgettable music and family fun from start to finish.

Four revellers enjoy Inn The Spirit Festival 2025.
Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Emma Grady & Katherine Flannery

Hundreds turned out this year for Inn The Spirit Festival 2025, which took place in the New Inn Hotel, Ellon, on Saturday.

This vibrant and family-friendly event, organised by the Ellon Spirits and the New Inn Hotel, drew in people from all over to the heart of Ellon.

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Party and Federation of the Disco Pimp performing a funk DJ set were joined by local talents Ross Graham, Dave Cherry and Dave Angus.

Alongside all the music, there was plenty of family fun entertainment, making sure youngsters had as much fun as the adults, bars serving a range of drinks, and a great selection of tasty street food.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the fun!

Adults and children alike enjoy the fun of the festival.
Dave Cherry performs on guitar.
Festival-goers enjoy the atmosphere outdoors in the sun.
A smiling pair at a table.
Two cheery women pose in bright summer clothes.
A group seated at a picnic table enjoy drinks.
Visitors with a tot in a pram.
A group of four visitors enjoying Inn The Spirit Festival 2025.
Spellbound children watch magic tricks.
A swan balloon sculpture is presented to a young girl.
A performer gets creative with a balloon.
A general view of the crowd at Inn The Spirit Festival 2025.
Two friends pose in the sun with drinks.
A trio enjoy the atmosphere.
A woman and child dance.
A general view of festival-goers.
A pair enjoying Inn The Spirit Festival 2025.
Visitors enjoying Inn The Spirit Festival 2025.
Revellers clapping in the crowd.
Laughing friends.
A woman wears balloon headgear.
Seated and standing revellers.
Smiling friends enjoy drinks.
