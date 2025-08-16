Gallery: Funk & Family Fun at Inn The Spirit Festival

Hundreds turned out this year for Inn The Spirit Festival 2025, which took place in the New Inn Hotel, Ellon, on Saturday.

This vibrant and family-friendly event, organised by the Ellon Spirits and the New Inn Hotel, drew in people from all over to the heart of Ellon.

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Party and Federation of the Disco Pimp performing a funk DJ set were joined by local talents Ross Graham, Dave Cherry and Dave Angus.

Alongside all the music, there was plenty of family fun entertainment, making sure youngsters had as much fun as the adults, bars serving a range of drinks, and a great selection of tasty street food.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the fun!