News Gallery: Funk & Family Fun at Inn The Spirit Festival Inn The Spirit Festival was a day to remember with unforgettable music and family fun from start to finish. Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. By Emma Grady & Katherine Flannery August 16 2025, 6:11 pm August 16 2025, 6:11 pm Hundreds turned out this year for Inn The Spirit Festival 2025, which took place in the New Inn Hotel, Ellon, on Saturday. This vibrant and family-friendly event, organised by the Ellon Spirits and the New Inn Hotel, drew in people from all over to the heart of Ellon. Craig Charles Funk & Soul Party and Federation of the Disco Pimp performing a funk DJ set were joined by local talents Ross Graham, Dave Cherry and Dave Angus. Alongside all the music, there was plenty of family fun entertainment, making sure youngsters had as much fun as the adults, bars serving a range of drinks, and a great selection of tasty street food. P&J photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the fun! Adults and children alike enjoy the fun of the festival. Dave Cherry performing. Festival-goers enjoy the atmosphere outdoors in the sun. Visitors enjoying the spirit of the festival. Two cheery women pose in bright summer clothes. A group seated at a picnic table enjoy drinks. Visitors with a tot in a pram. Visitors enjoying Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Spellbound children watch magic tricks. A swan balloon sculpture is presented to a young girl. A performer gets creative with a balloon. A general view of the crowd at Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Two friends pose in the sun with drinks. A trio enjoy the atmosphere. A woman and child dance. A general view of festival-goers. A pair enjoying Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Visitors enjoying Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Revellers clapping in the crowd. Laughing friends. A woman wears balloon headgear. Inn The Spirit Festival 2025. Smiling friends enjoy drinks.
