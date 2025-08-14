387 cannabis plants seized from Aberdeen flat

A man has appeared in court after almost £180,000 worth of cannabis was uncovered in a flat in Aberdeen.

The cultivation of 387 plants was discovered at a block of flats on School Road on Tuesday August 12.

Images from the scene show a skip full of the plants.

Hung Nguyen appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 34-year-old was committed for further examination and granted bail.

He is due to reappear in court by next Thursday.

Detective Constable Fergus Anderson said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact police.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets and underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101.