Three taken to hospital after A82 crash near Drumnadrochit

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A82 road north of Drumnadrochit.

The collision occurred about 8.30am on Thursday, August 14 on the busy A82 road.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service deployed four ambulances, which transported three people to hospital in Inverness.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.49am to attend a road traffic collision on the A82 between Drumnadrochit and Baclchraggan.

“We dispatched four ambulances to the scene. We transported three patients to Raigmore Hospital.”

Police have been contacted for comment.