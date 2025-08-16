Gallery: A day with heroes at the Blue Light Festival, Banff Castle

There was a large turnout as the Blue Light Festival took place in Banff Castle on Saturday.

The event brought together frontline organisations including the ambulance service, fire brigade, police, coastguard, RNLI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a day packed with entertainment, from hands-on experiences and interactive demonstrations to food stalls and family-friendly rides.

The whole day was fun and educational for all, offering a chance for visitors to meet the teams and see the vital work they do to keep our communities safe.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the action.