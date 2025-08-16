Gallery: A day with heroes at the Blue Light Festival, Banff Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: A day with heroes at the Blue Light Festival, Banff Castle

The Blue Light Festival at Banff Castle was a fun-filled, educational and engaging day of entertainment for all ages.

Young Avery Sheik gets up close to a police motorbike with PC Geoff Smart.
Avery Sheik with PC Geoff Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Emma Grady & Katherine Flannery

There was a large turnout as the Blue Light Festival took place in Banff Castle on Saturday.

The event brought together frontline organisations including the ambulance service, fire brigade, police, coastguard, RNLI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a day packed with entertainment, from hands-on experiences and interactive demonstrations to food stalls and family-friendly rides.

The whole day was fun and educational for all, offering a chance for visitors to meet the teams and see the vital work they do to keep our communities safe.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the action.

A young girl on a fun ride at the Blue Light Festival in Banff.
A youngster at the festival at Banff Castle Community Centre.
Festival-goer Rosalind Taylor in the front seat of a police car.
Festival-goer Rosalind Taylor in a police car.
Youngsters enjoy a bounce on inflatables.
Youngsters enjoy a bounce on inflatables.
People visit the police stall at the festival.
People visit the police stall at the festival.
A boy tries on a police vest.
A boy tries on a police vest.
Lewis and Arran Ruthven in police uniform pose from the back of a police van.
Lewis and Arran Ruthven.
Youngsters on the bouncy castle at Banff Castle Community Centre.
Youngsters on the bouncy castle at the Blue Light Festival at Banff Castle Community Centre.
People visit the Coastguard stall.
People visit the Coastguard stall.
Young Avery Sheik astride a police motorbike with PC Geoff Smart.
Avery Sheik with PC Geoff Smart.
First responders pass on skills.
First responders pass on skills.
Fire service crew members during a demonstration.
Fire service demonstration.
The pink Home-Start stall.
The Home-Start stall.
Remy and Rory Milne in a police vehicle.
Remy and Rory Milne.
Brianna Watt with Eilidh and Freya Barclay in a police van cell.
Brianna Watt with Eilidh and Freya Barclay.
Crowds watch the fire service demonstration.
Crowds watch the fire service demonstration.
Crowds watch the fire service demonstration.
Crowds watch the fire service demonstration.
Oscar Eite enjoys art activities at the festival.
Oscar Eite.
Youngsters with prizes from a stall.
Youngsters with prizes from a stall.
The Banff Castle building with seated festival-goers in front.
Blue Lights Festival at Banff Castle Community Centre.
Davis and Evan Codona sit on giant footballs.
Davis and Evan Codona.
A girl on a fun ride.
A girl on a fun ride.
Fletcher and Theo Spencer-Smart pose in uniform - one as a firefighter, one as a police officer.
Fletcher and Theo Spencer-Smart.
Stephen Stott at a prize stall.
Stephen Stott.
Firefighters during a demonstration.
Fire service demonstration.
Isla and Ayden McKay enjoy art activities.
Isla and Ayden McKay.

