Gallery: A day with heroes at the Blue Light Festival, Banff Castle

The Blue Light Festival at Banff Castle was a fun-filled, educational and engaging day of entertainment for all ages.

Avery Sheik with PC Geoff Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

By Emma Grady & Katherine Flannery
August 16 2025, 4:10 pm

There was a large turnout as the Blue Light Festival took place in Banff Castle on Saturday.

The event brought together frontline organisations including the ambulance service, fire brigade, police, coastguard, RNLI and Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a day packed with entertainment, from hands-on experiences and interactive demonstrations to food stalls and family-friendly rides.

The whole day was fun and educational for all, offering a chance for visitors to meet the teams and see the vital work they do to keep our communities safe.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the action.

A youngster at the festival at Banff Castle Community Centre.
Festival-goer Rosalind Taylor in a police car.
Youngsters enjoy a bounce on inflatables.
People visit the police stall at the festival.
A boy tries on a police vest.
Lewis and Arran Ruthven.
Youngsters on the bouncy castle at the Blue Light Festival at Banff Castle Community Centre.
People visit the Coastguard stall.
Avery Sheik with PC Geoff Smart.
First responders pass on skills.
Fire service demonstration.
The Home-Start stall.
Remy and Rory Milne.
Brianna Watt with Eilidh and Freya Barclay.
Crowds watch the fire service demonstration.
Crowds watch the fire service demonstration.
Oscar Eite.
Youngsters with prizes from a stall.
Blue Lights Festival at Banff Castle Community Centre.
Davis and Evan Codona.
A girl on a fun ride.
Fletcher and Theo Spencer-Smart.
Stephen Stott.
Fire service demonstration.
Isla and Ayden McKay.
