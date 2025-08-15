All aboard for a quirky getaway: Loch Awe railway carriage holiday stay near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

All aboard for a quirky getaway: Loch Awe railway carriage holiday stay near Oban

Stay in a restored 1950s railway carriage at Loch Awe, with views to Kilchurn Castle and the West Highland Line, now a unique Airbnb.

By Louise Glen
This Loch Awe Railway carriage is now on AirBnB.
The carriage sits below the Loch Awe Hotel, right next to the railway line. Image: Supplied.

There’s a train on Platform 1 at Loch Awe station that will never depart— and that’s exactly why people are booking it.

The Railway Carriage at Loch Awe is a stationary slice of Scottish railway history, now converted into one of the most unusual stays on Airbnb.

Set beside the West Highland Line, between Glasgow and Oban, it offers uninterrupted views across Scotland’s largest inland loch towards Kilchurn Castle and the surrounding mountains.

The double bedroom on the carriage.
Loch Awe Railway carriage is now on Airbnb. Image: Supplied.

Guests can wake to the sound of birdsong and the occasional toot of a passing train.

You can now stay in a 1950s railway carriage at Loch Awe

According to the Airbnb listing, the carriage “is not a five-star hotel by any means”.

Instead, it sleeps four people in two rooms: one with a double bed and another with a set of bunks.

The kitchen is small but well-equipped.

And the living area includes a TV, Wi-Fi, and board games for rainy days.

There are blankets and hot water bottles for chilly nights, plus fans for warmer days.

Guests also have full access to the carriage and its grounds during their stay.

While the platform setting is memorable enough, the history behind the carriage adds extra charm.

The lounge features some restored seating and a bookcase.
The lounge in the Railway Carriage at Loch Awe. Image: Supplied.

It is one of the last surviving “Camping Carriages” — retired railway coaches once used as quirky, budget holiday lets in the mid-20th century.

Built at York in 1956 as a British Railways Mark 1, number 4494, it originally ran on the London to Edinburgh main line.

It was converted for tearoom use by a railway enthusiast.

The carriage’s latest new life comes courtesy of local couple Sarah and partner Graeme Hall, who live in nearby Dalmally.

It hasn’t moved in decades — and now it’s Scotland’s hottest stay

Sarah first encountered the carriage several years ago when she became its caretaker.

She developed a passion for restoring it, often imagining one day owning it herself.

After meeting Graeme, she told him about her dream — and together they made it happen.

Loch Awe Railway carriage is now on AirBnB. Picture shows the kitchen, with views over Loch Awe.
The kitchen in the Railway Carriage at Loch Awe. Image: Supplied.

Sarah’s son, Ryan, who runs Cameron Contracting, is also involved, helping maintain the exterior and ensuring the surroundings are safe and welcoming.

“It’s our little slice of West Coast paradise,” Sarah said.

The carriage’s location means guests can arrive by train, avoiding a long car journey, and still have access to plenty of local attractions.

The small village of Lochawe has a pub, shop and post office within walking distance.

The Loch Awe Railway carriage sits by the rail line. The Loch Awe Hotel is on the hillside above.
The carriage sits on the sidings, right next to the railway line. Image: Supplied.

The atmospheric ruins of Kilchurn Castle are a mile away along a scenic footpath, while the “hollow mountain” hydro-electric power station inside Ben Cruachan has its own station four miles away.

Further afield, Oban is within easy reach for restaurants, shopping and ferries to Mull, Iona and the Inner Hebrides.

For railway enthusiasts, history buffs, or simply those looking for an unusual break in a spectacular setting, the train that never departs offers a rare chance to step back in time — with the comforts of today.

Bookings for The Railway Carriage at Loch Awe are available on Airbnb, with a minimum stay of three nights.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation