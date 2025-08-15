All aboard for a quirky getaway: Loch Awe railway carriage holiday stay near Oban

There’s a train on Platform 1 at Loch Awe station that will never depart— and that’s exactly why people are booking it.

The Railway Carriage at Loch Awe is a stationary slice of Scottish railway history, now converted into one of the most unusual stays on Airbnb.

Set beside the West Highland Line, between Glasgow and Oban, it offers uninterrupted views across Scotland’s largest inland loch towards Kilchurn Castle and the surrounding mountains.

Guests can wake to the sound of birdsong and the occasional toot of a passing train.

You can now stay in a 1950s railway carriage at Loch Awe

According to the Airbnb listing, the carriage “is not a five-star hotel by any means”.

Instead, it sleeps four people in two rooms: one with a double bed and another with a set of bunks.

The kitchen is small but well-equipped.

And the living area includes a TV, Wi-Fi, and board games for rainy days.

There are blankets and hot water bottles for chilly nights, plus fans for warmer days.

Guests also have full access to the carriage and its grounds during their stay.

While the platform setting is memorable enough, the history behind the carriage adds extra charm.

It is one of the last surviving “Camping Carriages” — retired railway coaches once used as quirky, budget holiday lets in the mid-20th century.

Built at York in 1956 as a British Railways Mark 1, number 4494, it originally ran on the London to Edinburgh main line.

It was converted for tearoom use by a railway enthusiast.

The carriage’s latest new life comes courtesy of local couple Sarah and partner Graeme Hall, who live in nearby Dalmally.

It hasn’t moved in decades — and now it’s Scotland’s hottest stay

Sarah first encountered the carriage several years ago when she became its caretaker.

She developed a passion for restoring it, often imagining one day owning it herself.

After meeting Graeme, she told him about her dream — and together they made it happen.

Sarah’s son, Ryan, who runs Cameron Contracting, is also involved, helping maintain the exterior and ensuring the surroundings are safe and welcoming.

“It’s our little slice of West Coast paradise,” Sarah said.

The carriage’s location means guests can arrive by train, avoiding a long car journey, and still have access to plenty of local attractions.

The small village of Lochawe has a pub, shop and post office within walking distance.

The atmospheric ruins of Kilchurn Castle are a mile away along a scenic footpath, while the “hollow mountain” hydro-electric power station inside Ben Cruachan has its own station four miles away.

Further afield, Oban is within easy reach for restaurants, shopping and ferries to Mull, Iona and the Inner Hebrides.

For railway enthusiasts, history buffs, or simply those looking for an unusual break in a spectacular setting, the train that never departs offers a rare chance to step back in time — with the comforts of today.

Bookings for The Railway Carriage at Loch Awe are available on Airbnb, with a minimum stay of three nights.

