Petrol bombings and mess leave Tain taxi driver and tour guide embarrassed by ‘manky’ town

A Ross-shire resident feels recent spates of fires and overgrown weeds has left the area looking filthy.

By Michelle Henderson
David Purvis of Tain, behind an overgrown weed.
David Purvis of Tain, a tour operator, has raised concerns about the state of Tain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Tain resident fears his hometown is turning into a ‘ghetto’ after several homes were ‘petrol bombed’.

David Purvis is a taxi driver and offers tours of the town in his minibus. He feels Tain has been “neglected” by the local authority.

He says he is “embarrassed” over the state of the area, which is considered to be Scotland’s oldest royal borough.

From wilful fires at properties in the town’s Mansfield Estate to overgrown weeds, the Ross-shire businessman feels the area is “manky”.

Residents have previously raised concerns over public safety in light of the recent fires.

Last month, two men were charged following a ‘deliberate’ fire at a Tain house.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, David said: “It’s frustrating and embarrassing, and I think the residents of Tain, in all honesty, have had enough.

“People have seen that Tain is manky. It is the oldest royal borough in Scotland, and it’s been neglected by the Highland Council.

“Bins are overflowing, God knows how many houses have been burnt out in Mansfield Estate through firebomb attacks, and there are weeds as high as me. It’s filthy.

“Tain is turning into a ghetto.”

Boarded-up windows of a house in Tain.
Alleged fire-raising incidents at Tain’s Mansfield Estate have sparked safety concerns among locals. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Volunteers tried to clean up Tain

Determined to bring about change, he gathered a group of volunteers to clear the streets.

Around 4,000 bags of weeds were cleared and uplifted by 69 volunteers in just a matter of weeks.

However, their efforts were stalled amid public backlash and their need for public liability insurance.

David claims their efforts were wasted, as the council continues to “neglect” his hometown, putting them back at “square one”.

“We went out and tried to clean the place, and it’s backfired on us now with all the bad publicity,” he claims.

“We have now found out we need to have public liability insurance to continue, and we don’t have a bean to rub together.

“The good work that we did is now ruined because all the weeds have started to come back because the council are not interested.

An abandoned sofa left lying at the side of a house.
The local tour operator fears the town is turning into a ghetto as furniture lies abandoned and homes are destroyed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Is Tain being left to ‘rot’?

The Ross-shire man, who offers tours of Tain and the surrounding area, feels the area is being left to rot, while other communities, such as Dornoch, are well maintained.

He claims two local council workers have often been drafted to areas of Sutherland on several occasions to conduct street-cleaning duties.

June Dindley, secretary of Tain and Easter Ross Civic Trust, echoes his claims.

She feels the town has “deteriorated”.

During a recent visit to Tain, she told The P&J: “It has deteriorated.

“I am a member and secretary of the Tain and Easter Ross Civic Trust, and we are always trying to do something about the state of the buildings.

“For instance, weeds growing in the gutters and on the roofs. Everything is just looking a mess.”

David Purvis wearing a yellow jumper leaning against a tree.
Mr Purvis says it’s ‘frustrating and embarrassing’ to see how his hometown has deteriorated. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Other residents proud of town

Morag Morrison, a 72-year-old retiree, has lived in Tain all her life.

She spoke of her love for the Highland town.

“I really like Tain,” she said.

“It is a bit weedy, but we have been trying.  A lot of us have been doing our own wee bit.”

Katherine Mackay, 84, lives near Tarbat Ness Lighthouse on the coastline but visits the area often.

Describing Tain as a “lovely place”, she added: “I love Tain for the atmosphere, and there is a good variety of shops here.

“We are well supplied.”

Bags full of weeds collected by volunteers.
Bags full of weeds collected by volunteers. Image: Supplied David Purvis.

Council says Tain streets have been cleaned

Highland Council bosses have responded to Mr Purvis’s claims, confirming street cleaning has been carried out in the town.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: “Weed spraying has been carried out in Tain. The vast majority of time for Tain-based staff is allocated for street-cleaning duties in Tain.

“Tain-based staff do undertake limited street cleansing in Dornoch. This fulfils part of the street-cleansing service provided in Dornoch.

“Delivering the service in this way has been in place for several years.”

