Ellon sweet shop boss bids tearful farewell to beloved Market Street business after sale news

Hey Sweetie owner Cathy Deerin has joked that she’ll need to be “dragged” from her Ellon sweet shop after she hands over the reins in the coming months.

It is an emotional time for the Bridge of Don grandmother, who says she was reduced to tears after announcing her upcoming retirement last week.

The news prompted hundreds of Hey Sweetie customers to come out in support of the Market Street business over fears for its future.

However, Cathy – speaking to The Press and Journal – assured us that she is “taking her time” in order to pick the right buyer to continue the Hey Sweetie legacy.

The “busy” shop is a hit with Ellon locals, and she hopes the new custodian can carry on trading the way it always has.

Cathy took over the business three years ago, as a “bit of fun” before retirement – but has grown to fall in love with Ellon.

She told us that she has “loved every minute” of serving customers and will miss them the most during her retirement.

She said: “I am just going to miss all of the regulars so much.

“They’ve been saying how much they will miss the shop and myself as soon as they saw the news.

“It’s had me quite choked up. I was actually in tears.

“I think I’ll be hanging on to the edge of the door when whoever buys it is trying to come in, and telling them ‘I’m not going!'”

Why is Hey Sweetie going up for sale?

News that Cathy is taking her time to pick the right buyer will be good news for Hey Sweetie fans, but perhaps less so for her husband – who is keen to get the couple’s retirement kick-started.

She said: “My husband is desperate to retire.

“When I bought the shop originally, I just wanted something fun to do for a couple of years before retirement.

“So I’d really only intended to have the shop for about two years.

“And now that’s about three-and-a-half, and the time’s just flown in because I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“And if I’m honest, if it wasn’t for my husband nagging me, I would probably have stayed another couple of years.”

What happens next?

Cathy put the Ellon business up for sale last week, and has had numerous enquiries already.

She said: “The new owner would need to come in and carry on Hey Sweetie the way it is.

“It would be a disaster if anybody were to take the shop and change it to something else. It is a really great business – a profitable one – and the customers love it.”

Cathy has not been short of enquiries, but she isn’t looking to rush the process.

“We’ve had loads of enquiries. But it’s only been a few weeks. So, there’s nothing concrete in terms of a sale just yet.

“But I keep saying every day, I’m in no rush.

“We are looking for the right person to come in and take it over.”

Retirement plans

Despite the end of Cathy’s working career, she said she’ll not be short of things to do.

She added: “We have got our bucket list ready!

“We have lots in mind to keep us busy, travelling and everything.

“I’ve got six grandkids as well. So, I don’t think I’ll be bored when I retire.”