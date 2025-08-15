Ellon sweet shop boss bids tearful farewell to beloved Market Street business after sale news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon sweet shop boss bids tearful farewell to beloved Market Street business after sale news

Owner Cathy Deerin wants to find a buyer who can 'carry on the Hey Sweetie legacy'.

Cathy Deerin behind the counter at Hey Sweetie in Ellon.
Cathy joked that she'll need to be 'dragged from the shop' when she sells. Image: Supplied.
By Graham Fleming

Hey Sweetie owner Cathy Deerin has joked that she’ll need to be “dragged” from her Ellon sweet shop after she hands over the reins in the coming months.

It is an emotional time for the Bridge of Don grandmother, who says she was reduced to tears after announcing her upcoming retirement last week.

The news prompted hundreds of Hey Sweetie customers to come out in support of the Market Street business over fears for its future.

However, Cathy – speaking to The Press and Journal – assured us that she is “taking her time” in order to pick the right buyer to continue the Hey Sweetie legacy.

The “busy” shop is a hit with Ellon locals, and she hopes the new custodian can carry on trading the way it always has.

Cathy took over the business three years ago, as a “bit of fun” before retirement – but has grown to fall in love with Ellon.

She told us that she has “loved every minute” of serving customers and will miss them the most during her retirement.

Jars of sweets line the shelves at the Ellon shop.
The Ellon sweet shop is to be taken over by a new owner. Image: Supplied.

She said: “I am just going to miss all of the regulars so much.

“They’ve been saying how much they will miss the shop and myself as soon as they saw the news.

“It’s had me quite choked up. I was actually in tears.

“I think I’ll be hanging on to the edge of the door when whoever buys it is trying to come in, and telling them ‘I’m not going!'”

Why is Hey Sweetie going up for sale?

News that Cathy is taking her time to pick the right buyer will be good news for Hey Sweetie fans, but perhaps less so for her husband – who is keen to get the couple’s retirement kick-started.

She said: “My husband is desperate to retire.

“When I bought the shop originally, I just wanted something fun to do for a couple of years before retirement.

“So I’d really only intended to have the shop for about two years.

A sweet cart at the shop in Ellon.
Cathy was ‘in tears’ after announcing her retirement. Image: Supplied.

“And now that’s about three-and-a-half, and the time’s just flown in because I’ve enjoyed it so much.

“And if I’m honest, if it wasn’t for my husband nagging me, I would probably have stayed another couple of years.”

What happens next?

Cathy put the Ellon business up for sale last week, and has had numerous enquiries already.

She said: “The new owner would need to come in and carry on Hey Sweetie the way it is.

“It would be a disaster if anybody were to take the shop and change it to something else. It is a really great business – a profitable one – and the customers love it.”

Cathy has not been short of enquiries, but she isn’t looking to rush the process.

“We’ve had loads of enquiries. But it’s only been a few weeks.  So, there’s nothing concrete in terms of a sale just yet.

“But I keep saying every day, I’m in no rush.

“We are looking for the right person to come in and take it over.”

Retirement plans

Despite the end of Cathy’s working career, she said she’ll not be short of things to do.

She added: “We have got our bucket list ready!

“We have lots in mind to keep us busy, travelling and everything.

“I’ve got six grandkids as well. So, I don’t think I’ll be bored when I retire.”

