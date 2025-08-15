Hundreds don Leeds United colours to celebrate life of ‘wonderful’ Steven Buchan – the Vegan Bay Baker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds don Leeds United colours to celebrate life of ‘wonderful’ Steven Buchan – the Vegan Bay Baker

The 33-year-old was remembered as a passionate baker and much-loved family man.

By Ellie Milne
Mourners gather to pay respects to Steven Buchan.
Steven Buchan has been remembered as a much-loved son, devoted husband and doting dad during a celebration of his life in Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old – known to many as the founder of the Vegan Bay Bakery – died suddenly on July 29.

Tributes have flooded in from family and friends in the weeks since, with touching messages also shared by customers and those from the north-east food scene.

Steve Buchan.
On Friday, hundreds gathered at Aberdeen Crematorium to say a final goodbye to the popular baker and family man.

People lined the streets of Newburgh, where Steven lived with wife Zoe and three children, and outside Pittodrie Stadium as he made his final journey.

Hundreds attend Steven Buchan’s funeral

Hundreds arrived at the crematorium’s West Chapel donned in blue, yellow and white – the colours of Steven’s favourite football team, Leeds United.

As a supporter of the club since childhood, it was only natural it was such a big part of his funeral.

The rows of seats inside the chapel were full ahead of the ceremony, with Steven’s family walking in as Marching On Together played.

The morning ceremony was a true celebration of Steven’s life, starting with stories of his childhood holidays, school days in Balmedie, early love of football and competitive streak.

His mum, Sylvia, bravely read a poem about her son and said she hoped he would be as proud of her as she had been of him.

The celebrant also shared the family’s memories and anecdotes from Steven’s time at Bridge of Don Academy, where he met his wife.

Zoe, who married Steven in 2016, thanked everyone for attending and spoke about his role as a wonderful husband and father to Lilly, Phoebe and Paddy.

Steven Buchan pictured with his wife, Zoe, and their three children Lilly, Phoebe and Patrick.
Heartfelt tribute from Steven’s family

Following his unexpected death, she spoke to The Press and Journal to share heartfelt tributes, alongside his mum Sylvia and sister Paula Ewen.

“Steve was everything to me,” Zoe said. “He was my best friend.

“I was so honoured that he chose me – because everyone loved Steve. I felt so special, so honoured he chose me.”

 

Sylvia said: “He was a kind and caring son and would do anything for us. He was straight-talking and a logical thinker.

“He was clever and very witty.”

Sister Paula said: “He gave good advice. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him.

“He was the alpha male but such a big softie.”

Funeral cars passing Pittodrie Stadium where people gathered with flags.
His family described his loss as “incomprehensible”, but said their love for him will continue forever.

The stories shared about Steven, including memories from his children, were met with tears and laughter from those who knew him best.

He will be remembered for his kindness to all, his devotion to his family – as well as his famous butteries.

