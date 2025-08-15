Hundreds don Leeds United colours to celebrate life of ‘wonderful’ Steven Buchan – the Vegan Bay Baker

Steven Buchan has been remembered as a much-loved son, devoted husband and doting dad during a celebration of his life in Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old – known to many as the founder of the Vegan Bay Bakery – died suddenly on July 29.

Tributes have flooded in from family and friends in the weeks since, with touching messages also shared by customers and those from the north-east food scene.

On Friday, hundreds gathered at Aberdeen Crematorium to say a final goodbye to the popular baker and family man.

People lined the streets of Newburgh, where Steven lived with wife Zoe and three children, and outside Pittodrie Stadium as he made his final journey.

Hundreds attend Steven Buchan’s funeral

Hundreds arrived at the crematorium’s West Chapel donned in blue, yellow and white – the colours of Steven’s favourite football team, Leeds United.

As a supporter of the club since childhood, it was only natural it was such a big part of his funeral.

The rows of seats inside the chapel were full ahead of the ceremony, with Steven’s family walking in as Marching On Together played.

The morning ceremony was a true celebration of Steven’s life, starting with stories of his childhood holidays, school days in Balmedie, early love of football and competitive streak.

His mum, Sylvia, bravely read a poem about her son and said she hoped he would be as proud of her as she had been of him.

The celebrant also shared the family’s memories and anecdotes from Steven’s time at Bridge of Don Academy, where he met his wife.

Zoe, who married Steven in 2016, thanked everyone for attending and spoke about his role as a wonderful husband and father to Lilly, Phoebe and Paddy.

Heartfelt tribute from Steven’s family

Following his unexpected death, she spoke to The Press and Journal to share heartfelt tributes, alongside his mum Sylvia and sister Paula Ewen.

“Steve was everything to me,” Zoe said. “He was my best friend.

“I was so honoured that he chose me – because everyone loved Steve. I felt so special, so honoured he chose me.”

Sylvia said: “He was a kind and caring son and would do anything for us. He was straight-talking and a logical thinker.

“He was clever and very witty.”

Sister Paula said: “He gave good advice. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him.

“He was the alpha male but such a big softie.”

His family described his loss as “incomprehensible”, but said their love for him will continue forever.

The stories shared about Steven, including memories from his children, were met with tears and laughter from those who knew him best.

He will be remembered for his kindness to all, his devotion to his family – as well as his famous butteries.