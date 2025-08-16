‘I’m a big believer in taking risks’ says Elgin cocktail bar boss up for Entrepreneur of the Year

Elgin cocktail bar owner, Lauren McIntosh, is up for Entrepreneur of the Year.

The 26-year-old is “buzzing” with the nomination in this year’s DRAM Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

She started her entrepreneurial career in 2020 after some words of wisdom from her mother.

“Just go for it”, she was told, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Miss McIntosh said: “We built a small bar in the garden and began doing garden parties as lockdown eased.”

From there, Lauren moved into a premises in Elgin after a friend suggested it, and went for it.

“It was a risk, but it’s paid off”, says the bar owner.

Elgin’s very own Scottish Bar and Pub Awards nominee

DRAM’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards announced their nominees for their 2025 ceremony last week.

Lauren initially applied for the Mixologist of the Year category but was thrilled when organisers came back with a different suggestion.

She said: “I’d submitted the application and they got back to me saying, ‘We loved your application, but we think you’re more suited for entrepreneur’.”

Lauren’s inspirational leap to start Elgin business

Lauren took a big risk starting her own business from scratch, but her determination, motivation, and passion have propelled her to success.

She said: “It’s terrifying at times, but you’ll never know unless you try and I’m a big believer in taking risks.

“During lockdown I realised there was a market for it, I enjoyed making cocktails and saw there was potential.”

The Cocktail Joint has been open for three and a half years now, and she’s finally feeling established.

The Cocktail Joint’s ‘charm’

Lauren’s bar, based in the heart of Elgin’s town centre, is a cosy, stylish establishment where laid-back charm meets creative mixology.

The Joint is a direct reflection of Lauren’s vision and success, with every detail of the space bringing her ideas to life.

“I want people to have options you can’t get anywhere else.

“If someone asks for something and we have the ingredients, we’ll make it.”

Current economy struggles and challenges for the Cocktail Joint

Being a solo entrepreneur in the hospitality scene hasn’t been plain sailing in this current economic climate.

Lauren told the Press and Journal that the economy at the moment has made things tough for her.

Bars are closing left, right and centre, however, she’s determined to continue building her business despite the challenges.

“Last year was the hardest, but this year feels like people are finally back to reality.

“They’re going out more, enjoying date nights again, and that’s made a difference.”

Local community ‘keeps this place alive’

Supported by loyal regulars, Lauren says the people of Elgin are at the heart of her business.

She says: “My local community keep this place alive, our regular customers are the best part of it all.”

Lauren credits her customers and staff for the success of The Cocktail Joint, describing them as the people who ‘make it what it is’.

Future goals for Entrepreneur of the Year nominee

Lauren is determined to take her bar to new heights, from unique cocktails and private events to larger community showcases.

At first, Lauren struggled to find staff who were the right fit, but she’s now assembled the ‘strongest team’ she’s ever had.

She’s optimistic and excited to continue building lasting memories with both her team and her customers.