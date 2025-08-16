‘I’m a big believer in taking risks’ says Elgin cocktail bar boss up for Entrepreneur of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘I’m a big believer in taking risks’ says Elgin cocktail bar boss up for Entrepreneur of the Year

The Cocktail Joint owner, Lauren McIntosh is 'buzzing' after being nominated in the DRAM Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

Lauren McIntosh, nominated for Rising Entrepreneur of the Year, is behind her bar in Elgin
Lauren McIntosh is nominated for Rising Entrepreneur of the Year. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By Regan Parsons

Elgin cocktail bar owner, Lauren McIntosh, is up for Entrepreneur of the Year.

The 26-year-old is “buzzing” with the nomination in this year’s DRAM Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

She started her entrepreneurial career in 2020 after some words of wisdom from her mother.

“Just go for it”, she was told, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Miss McIntosh said: “We built a small bar in the garden and began doing garden parties as lockdown eased.”

From there, Lauren moved into a premises in Elgin after a friend suggested it, and went for it.

“It was a risk, but it’s paid off”, says the bar owner.

Elgin’s very own Scottish Bar and Pub Awards nominee

DRAM’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards announced their nominees for their 2025 ceremony last week.

Lauren initially applied for the Mixologist of the Year category but was thrilled when organisers came back with a different suggestion.

She said: “I’d submitted the application and they got back to me saying, ‘We loved your application, but we think you’re more suited for entrepreneur’.”

Lauren McIntosh is buzzing for a good night at the DRAM Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Lauren’s inspirational leap to start Elgin business

Lauren took a big risk starting her own business from scratch, but her determination, motivation, and passion have propelled her to success.

She said: “It’s terrifying at times, but you’ll never know unless you try and I’m a big believer in taking risks.

“During lockdown I realised there was a market for it, I enjoyed making cocktails and saw there was potential.”

The Cocktail Joint has been open for three and a half years now, and she’s finally feeling established.

The Cocktail Joint’s ‘charm’

Lauren’s bar, based in the heart of Elgin’s town centre, is a cosy, stylish establishment where laid-back charm meets creative mixology.

Lauren says she feels ‘established’ after creating her own bar aesthetic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Joint is a direct reflection of Lauren’s vision and success, with every detail of the space bringing her ideas to life.

“I want people to have options you can’t get anywhere else.

“If someone asks for something and we have the ingredients, we’ll make it.”

A tasty Cocktail alongside a warm light on table at the Cocktail Joint.
A wide selection of cocktails on offer in the cosy establishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Current economy struggles and challenges for the Cocktail Joint

Being a solo entrepreneur in the hospitality scene hasn’t been plain sailing in this current economic climate.

Lauren told the Press and Journal that the economy at the moment has made things tough for her.

Bars are closing left, right and centre, however, she’s determined to continue building her business despite the challenges.

“Last year was the hardest, but this year feels like people are finally back to reality.

“They’re going out more, enjoying date nights again, and that’s made a difference.”

Local community ‘keeps this place alive’

Supported by loyal regulars, Lauren says the people of Elgin are at the heart of her business.

She says: “My local community keep this place alive, our regular customers are the best part of it all.”

Lauren credits her customers and staff for the success of The Cocktail Joint, describing them as the people who ‘make it what it is’.

Future goals for Entrepreneur of the Year nominee

Lauren is determined to take her bar to new heights, from unique cocktails and private events to larger community showcases.

Lauren McIntosh making cocktails behind her bar
Mixologist, Lauren McIntosh, doing what she does best. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

At first, Lauren struggled to find staff who were the right fit, but she’s now assembled the ‘strongest team’ she’s ever had.

She’s optimistic and excited to continue building lasting memories with both her team and her customers.

Conversation