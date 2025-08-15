Stagecoach launches two new Aberdeen night buses offering ‘safe and reliable way home’ for partygoers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach launches two new Aberdeen night buses offering ‘safe and reliable way home’ for partygoers

The routes and times of the services have been revealed.

By Graham Fleming
Stagecoach is set to run two new buses running late into the night. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach has announced the arrival of two new night buses set to offer a “safe, reliable and affordable” way home for late-night Aberdeen partygoers.

The new N8 bus will shuttle Granite City revellers to the likes of Portlethen and Stonehaven up until 2.45am.

Meanwhile, the N6 will go to Westhill and Elrick.

The announcement was issued today, and promises an “affordable” service across Aberdeenshire on Fridays and Saturdays.

The announcement read: “Say hello to our new night bus services from Aberdeen!

“Love a night out in the city, but don’t love paying over the top prices to get home?

“Our new late-night buses run every Friday and Saturday night, offering a safe, reliable, and affordable way to get home after a night out in the city.

“Our new N6 and N8 services will get you to and from Aberdeen city centre after midnight and until 2.45am.

“The N6 services will go from Aberdeen to Westhill and Elrick with the N8 service going from Aberdeen to Portlethen and Stonehaven.”

The N6 timetable is available to view here. Meanwhile, the N8 times are shown here.

Stagecoach joins First Bus in new night bus push

We revealed in June that First Bus is also running night buses over the next three years.

All services will operate on Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning only, from midnight to around 3.30am.

