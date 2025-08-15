Stagecoach launches two new Aberdeen night buses offering ‘safe and reliable way home’ for partygoers

Stagecoach has announced the arrival of two new night buses set to offer a “safe, reliable and affordable” way home for late-night Aberdeen partygoers.

The new N8 bus will shuttle Granite City revellers to the likes of Portlethen and Stonehaven up until 2.45am.

Meanwhile, the N6 will go to Westhill and Elrick.

The announcement was issued today, and promises an “affordable” service across Aberdeenshire on Fridays and Saturdays.

The announcement read: “Say hello to our new night bus services from Aberdeen!

“Love a night out in the city, but don’t love paying over the top prices to get home?

“Our new late-night buses run every Friday and Saturday night, offering a safe, reliable, and affordable way to get home after a night out in the city.

“Our new N6 and N8 services will get you to and from Aberdeen city centre after midnight and until 2.45am.

“The N6 services will go from Aberdeen to Westhill and Elrick with the N8 service going from Aberdeen to Portlethen and Stonehaven.”

The N6 timetable is available to view here. Meanwhile, the N8 times are shown here.

Stagecoach joins First Bus in new night bus push

We revealed in June that First Bus is also running night buses over the next three years.

All services will operate on Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning only, from midnight to around 3.30am.

Click here to read more