Four people arrested in Aberdeen during police ‘day of action’ against retail crime

Four people have been arrested after 35 retail crimes were detected during a police “day of action” in Aberdeen.

A 41-year-old woman and two men, aged 38 and 48, were arrested regarding outstanding arrest warrants during the action targeting retail crime in the city on August 15.

Elsewhere, a 42-year-old woman was charged in connection with drug offences after heroin and crack cocaine was recovered.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Tackling shoplifting a ‘priority in the city centre’

Detective Sergeant Dave Williamson of Police Scotland said: “Tackling shoplifting and other forms of retail crime is a priority in the city centre.

“Local officers will continue to work alongside the Retail Crime Taskforce and other partners to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”

The Retail Crime Taskforce was set up by Police Scotland in March to address a rise in offences, including shoplifting.

It aims to deliver a four-strand approach to tackling retail crime, namely “prevent, pursue, protect and prepare”.