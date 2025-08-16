News Codona’s staff left ‘starstruck’ as Hollywood actor visits Aberdeen amusement park Daniel Mays, star of Line of Duty, Rogue One and EastEnders, posed for a photo with worker Bev. By Graham Fleming August 16 2025, 1:16 pm August 16 2025, 1:16 pm Share Codona’s staff left ‘starstruck’ as Hollywood actor visits Aberdeen amusement park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6829749/daniel-mays-spotted-in-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Daniel Mays posted for a photo with Codonoa's worker Bev. Image: Codona's/Instagram Staff at Codona’s were left “starstruck” when a Hollywood actor and TV star visited the Aberdeen attraction. Daniel Mays, star of Line of Duty, Rogue One and EastEnders, posted for a photo with a worker during a visit to the amusement park. Sharing a post on Instagram, Codona’s said: “Our Bev was a little starstruck when she bumped into the incredibly talented actor Daniel Mays in our amusement park! ‘Thanks for stopping by’ “Thanks for stopping by, Daniel!” The Bafta-nominated Mays has had a host of starring roles in TV and film. Among his latest appearances is in The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix. It comes after Hollywood legend Will Ferrell was pictured on a tour of Braemar Castle in Royal Deeside this week. He was pictured with staff at the 17th-century castle on Thursday as he visited with family and friends. Read more about it here.
