Codona’s staff left ‘starstruck’ as Hollywood actor visits Aberdeen amusement park

Staff at Codona’s were left “starstruck” when a Hollywood actor and TV star visited the Aberdeen attraction.

Daniel Mays, star of Line of Duty, Rogue One and EastEnders, posted for a photo with a worker during a visit to the amusement park.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Codona’s said: “Our Bev was a little starstruck when she bumped into the incredibly talented actor Daniel Mays in our amusement park!

‘Thanks for stopping by’

“Thanks for stopping by, Daniel!”

The Bafta-nominated Mays has had a host of starring roles in TV and film.

Among his latest appearances is in The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix.

It comes after Hollywood legend Will Ferrell was pictured on a tour of Braemar Castle in Royal Deeside this week.

He was pictured with staff at the 17th-century castle on Thursday as he visited with family and friends.

