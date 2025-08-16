Week of A96 closures as major resurfacing work to get underway near Inverness

Drivers are being warned of road closures during roadworks on the A96 near Inverness.

Improvement works, undertaken by Amey, are set to shut a part of the major route east of the city overnight from Tuesday (August 19).

A diversion will be put in place at Newton of Petty, until August 26, from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night.

However, no work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

A diversion will be put in place during the £455,000 project, as follows:

Westbound traffic is to follow the A939 at Nairn, turn right onto the B9101, continue on the B9090 to Clephanton, turning left onto the B9091 before continuing onto the B9006 at Croy.

At Westhill, traffic will turn right onto Tower Road then left onto Barn Church Road to rejoin the A96 at Smithton Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic is to follow the above route in reverse.

Inverness Airport traffic from Inverness can take the A96 eastbound for the B9039.

Meanwhile, Nairn traffic can get access from the Airport Roundabout.

The diversions are only expected to add about four minutes to normal journey times.