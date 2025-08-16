Week of A96 closures as major resurfacing work to get underway near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Week of A96 closures as major resurfacing work to get underway near Inverness

The overnight works are set to get underway from August 19.

By Graham Fleming
A "road closed" sign on the road.
Part of the A96 will be closed for a week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Drivers are being warned of road closures during roadworks on the A96 near Inverness.

Improvement works, undertaken by Amey, are set to shut a part of the major route east of the city overnight from Tuesday (August 19).

A diversion will be put in place at Newton of Petty, until August 26, from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night.

However, no work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

The A96 at Newton of Petty will be closed overnight. Image: Google

A diversion will be put in place during the £455,000 project, as follows:

Westbound traffic is to follow the A939 at Nairn, turn right onto the B9101, continue on the B9090 to Clephanton, turning left onto the B9091 before continuing onto the B9006 at Croy.

At Westhill, traffic will turn right onto Tower Road then left onto Barn Church Road to rejoin the A96 at Smithton Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic is to follow the above route in reverse.

Inverness Airport traffic from Inverness can take the A96 eastbound for the B9039.

Meanwhile, Nairn traffic can get access from the Airport Roundabout.

The diversions are only expected to add about four minutes to normal journey times.

Conversation