News Man taken to hospital after 'disturbance' involving stolen car in Aberdeen Officers cordoned off an area of Bayview Court on Saturday. By Graham Fleming August 16 2025, 4:45 pm August 16 2025, 4:45 pm

A man has been taken to hospital after a "disturbance" involving a stolen car in Aberdeen. Police locked down Bayview Court on School Road, with a grassy area taped off, on Saturday afternoon. It came after officers received a report of a Honda car being stolen at around 2.45pm. The exact nature of what unfolded is not clear, however, a man was taken to hospital following the incident. Two police cars are stationed outside. Image: DC Thomson Two officers are stationed at the entrance. Image: DC Thomson The car was later found in Kincorth. Two officers could be seen standing outside the entrance of Bayview Court, with another two guarding the grassy verge adjacent to the building, while an investigation took place. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.45pm on Saturday, police received a report of a disturbance and the theft of a Honda CR-V in the School Road area of Aberdeen. "One man has been taken to hospital for treatment. "The car has since been recovered in the Faulds Wynd area and inquiries are ongoing."
