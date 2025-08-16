Two people charged after man found seriously injured at Aberdeen flat

Two people have been arrested and charged after a man was found seriously injured at an Aberdeen flat.

Jasmine Terrace was cordoned off by police just after 2pm on Saturday.

Officers who attended a disturbance in the area found a 39-year-old man seriously injured.

Two people, a man aged 51 and a 49-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene.

They have since been charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

The injured man remains in hospital, with his condition described as “stable”.

The east side of Jasmine Terrace was completely taped off following the disturbance, with officers patrolling the area.

An ambulance vehicle was also in attendance.

The road has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance on Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 39-year-old man was found seriously injured.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as stable.

“A 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.”