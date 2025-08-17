Tributes to Aberdeen war hero and last surviving Victoria Cross recipient after death aged 105

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to Aberdeen war hero and last surviving Victoria Cross recipient after death aged 105

Flight Lieutenant John Cruickshank was recognised for his bravery during the Second World War.

By Graham Fleming
Flight Lieutenant John Cruickshank, from Aberdeen, who received the Victoria Cross. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Tributes have been paid to an Aberdeen war hero, who was the last surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross from the Second World War, after his death aged 105.

Flight Lieutenant John Cruickshank, a former Aberdeen Grammar pupil, was recognised for his bravery after an attack on a German U-boat while piloting a Catalina flying boat in 1944.

His actions made him one of only 181 people to receive the highest military honour in Britain, and he was the only recipient left alive until his death last week.

The RAF is among those to have paid tribute to him following his death.

Meanwhile, a post on the RAF Association Facebook page said: “We are sad to learn of the passing of Flight Lieutenant (retired) John Cruickshank, 105.

“We thank you for your service.”

Flt Lt Cruickshank was tasked with protecting British vessels in the Norwegian Sea on July 17 1944, in a mission which left him badly injured.

Flt Lt Cruickshank was just 24 when he took part in the sinking of a German U-boat in 1944.

The crew had spotted the U-boat in the distance and decided on an offensive bombing run amid heavy gunfire.

The bombs did not release, however, which forced Flt Lt Cruickshank, 24 at the time, to go back for a second run.

He eventually managed to release the bombs, successfully destroying the submarine.

However, the German anti-aircraft fire proved fatally accurate in response, killing the navigator and injuring four others, including both Flt Lt Cruickshank and the second pilot, Flight Sergeant Jack Garnett.

The attack left him with a total of 72 injuries, including two to his lungs and 10 to his lower limbs.

Flt Lt Cruickshank was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1944.
The Press and Journal reported on John Cruickshank’s Victoria Cross. Pic: DC Thomson.

He refused medical attention from his comrades until he was sure that the appropriate radio signals had been sent and the aircraft was on course for its home base.

He insisted on resuming command until everything was under control and managed to safely land the plane.

He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions – the highest recognition for valour – on August 29 1944.

King George VI praised John that day for his “determination, fortitude and devotion to duty”.

The Press and Journal took a more detailed look at Flt Lt Cruickshank’s story in 2024.

