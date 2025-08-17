Tributes to Aberdeen war hero and last surviving Victoria Cross recipient after death aged 105

Tributes have been paid to an Aberdeen war hero, who was the last surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross from the Second World War, after his death aged 105.

Flight Lieutenant John Cruickshank, a former Aberdeen Grammar pupil, was recognised for his bravery after an attack on a German U-boat while piloting a Catalina flying boat in 1944.

His actions made him one of only 181 people to receive the highest military honour in Britain, and he was the only recipient left alive until his death last week.

The RAF is among those to have paid tribute to him following his death.

Meanwhile, a post on the RAF Association Facebook page said: “We are sad to learn of the passing of Flight Lieutenant (retired) John Cruickshank, 105.

“We thank you for your service.”

Flt Lt Cruickshank was tasked with protecting British vessels in the Norwegian Sea on July 17 1944, in a mission which left him badly injured.

The crew had spotted the U-boat in the distance and decided on an offensive bombing run amid heavy gunfire.

The bombs did not release, however, which forced Flt Lt Cruickshank, 24 at the time, to go back for a second run.

He eventually managed to release the bombs, successfully destroying the submarine.

However, the German anti-aircraft fire proved fatally accurate in response, killing the navigator and injuring four others, including both Flt Lt Cruickshank and the second pilot, Flight Sergeant Jack Garnett.

The attack left him with a total of 72 injuries, including two to his lungs and 10 to his lower limbs.

He refused medical attention from his comrades until he was sure that the appropriate radio signals had been sent and the aircraft was on course for its home base.

He insisted on resuming command until everything was under control and managed to safely land the plane.

He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions – the highest recognition for valour – on August 29 1944.

King George VI praised John that day for his “determination, fortitude and devotion to duty”.

The Press and Journal took a more detailed look at Flt Lt Cruickshank’s story in 2024.