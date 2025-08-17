Aberdeenshire youth football club ‘saddened’ after deliberate fire destroys equipment

An Aberdeenshire youth football club have been left “saddened” after a deliberate fire destroyed some of its equipment.

Vandals targeted Mintlaw Pavilion at 7.30pm on Friday to torch two containers, with one containing vital equipment belonging to Mintlaw Boys Club.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the club have been left counting the cost of the blaze.

Equipment inside the containers has been “damaged beyond repair”.

Items such as balls, bibs and training aids have all been lost.

The club took to social media to issue a statement.

It said: “The club is very saddened to find out that (on Friday) night our container at the Mintlaw Pavilion has been damaged beyond repair after being deliberately set (on) fire, with many items within now destroyed also.

“We are a community club serving youngsters from the village and surrounding areas, and this needless vandalism just causes unnecessary work for the club volunteers who already give up an incredible amount of time to help run the club!

“If anyone has any information, please contact the police and hopefully (they) can catch the persons responsible.”

Police launch investigation into Mintlaw fire attack

Police have now launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, police received a report of two containers on fire in the North Street area of Mintlaw.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”