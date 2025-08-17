Aberdeenshire youth football club ‘saddened’ after deliberate fire destroys equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeenshire youth football club ‘saddened’ after deliberate fire destroys equipment

Police have launched an investigation into the incident in Mintlaw.

By Graham Fleming
Firefighters at the scene of Friday's blaze in Mintlaw. Image: Mintlaw Boys Club/Facebook
An Aberdeenshire youth football club have been left “saddened” after a deliberate fire destroyed some of its equipment.

Vandals targeted Mintlaw Pavilion at 7.30pm on Friday to torch two containers, with one containing vital equipment belonging to Mintlaw Boys Club.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the club have been left counting the cost of the blaze.

Equipment inside the containers has been “damaged beyond repair”.

Items such as balls, bibs and training aids have all been lost.

The club took to social media to issue a statement.

Equipment has been damaged "beyond repair."
Police are investigating. Image: Mintlaw Boys Club/Facebook

It said: “The club is very saddened to find out that (on Friday) night our container at the Mintlaw Pavilion has been damaged beyond repair after being deliberately set (on) fire, with many items within now destroyed also.

“We are a community club serving youngsters from the village and surrounding areas, and this needless vandalism just causes unnecessary work for the club volunteers who already give up an incredible amount of time to help run the club!

“If anyone has any information, please contact the police and hopefully (they) can catch the persons responsible.”

Police launch investigation into Mintlaw fire attack

Police have now launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, police received a report of two containers on fire in the North Street area of Mintlaw.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation