King and Queen all smiles as they attend church near Balmoral

The King and Queen were all smiles as they attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.

King Charles III was driving while Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.

The pair enjoyed their 20th wedding anniversary at the church last year, where a special song was composed.

King Charles is also expected to attend the upcoming Braemar Gathering as part of his holiday to the Royal Deeside.

The games are set to take place on September 6.

Earlier this month, the King visited RAF Lossiemouth in his first visit to the base as reigning monarch.