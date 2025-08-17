King and Queen all smiles as they attend church near Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

King and Queen all smiles as they attend church near Balmoral

King Charles III was driving while Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland, and Graham Fleming
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

The King and Queen were all smiles as they attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.

King Charles III was driving while Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.

The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.

King Charles drove to the service on Sunday. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire
The King and Queen smiled at passers-by en route to church. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

The pair enjoyed their 20th wedding anniversary at the church last year, where a special song was composed.

King Charles is also expected to attend the upcoming Braemar Gathering as part of his holiday to the Royal Deeside.

The games are set to take place on September 6.

Earlier this month, the King visited RAF Lossiemouth in his first visit to the base as reigning monarch.

Conversation