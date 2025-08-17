News King and Queen all smiles as they attend church near Balmoral King Charles III was driving while Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk. By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland, and Graham Fleming August 17 2025, 3:15 pm August 17 2025, 3:15 pm Share King and Queen all smiles as they attend church near Balmoral Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6830219/king-queen-sunday-service-crathie-kirk/ Copy Link 0 comment King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire The King and Queen were all smiles as they attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate. King Charles III was driving while Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk. The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer. The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there. King Charles drove to the service on Sunday. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire The King and Queen smiled at passers-by en route to church. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire The pair enjoyed their 20th wedding anniversary at the church last year, where a special song was composed. King Charles is also expected to attend the upcoming Braemar Gathering as part of his holiday to the Royal Deeside. The games are set to take place on September 6. Earlier this month, the King visited RAF Lossiemouth in his first visit to the base as reigning monarch.
