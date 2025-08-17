Gallery: Highlights from the Rising North Music Festival, Shetland

Hundreds turned out as Rising North Festival took place across Lerwick from the 14th to the 17th of August.

Due to the huge success of last year, the Rising North Music Festival was back for four days, bringing music, entertainment, and community spirit.

On day one of the festival, many fringe events were held across various locations in Lerwick. Followed by an evening event on day two, held on the main stage at Clickimin Leisure Centre.

Day three brought family-friendly events throughout the day, followed by live music at night at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

The festival concluded on the last day with various events at the Mareel.

Over the course of the festival, twenty bands played, with special guest Callum Beattie playing on the Saturday night.

Photographs provided by Brian Gray