Teenager charged with ‘multiple road offences’ after Aberdeen incident

A teenager has been charged with multiple road traffic offences in Aberdeen after being caught by police using an unregistered off-road bike.

The 18-year-old was stopped whilst Police Scotland were completing mobile patrols in the Torry area of the city.

An officer stopped him for using the unregistered bike and he was subsequently charged as a result.

In an online post, Police Scotland said they “continue to monitor and tackle this citywide problem”.

They also asked the local community to “assist” them by “discouraging people they know who own one from using these vehicles in public places”.

People are urged to report any criminality via 101, using the online form or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.