Police searching for hit-and-run driver after Aberdeenshire crash

Police are searching for the male driver of a black Ford Fiesta that was involved in a hit-and-run with another vehicle in Aberdeenshire.

The incident, which caused “significant damage”, happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, August 3 on the B979 Netherley to Maryculter road.

It happened near the junction with the B9077 South Deeside Road and saw the driver of the Ford Fiesta drive away from the scene.

Police Scotland are investigating a report of “dangerous driving” and “fail to stop after an accident” as a result if the incident that took place two weeks ago.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the male driver is asked to contact police on 101 using the online form.

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference PS-20250803-3874.