Traffic disruption on Ellon Road after Bridge of Don water main bursts

A busy stretch of road in Aberdeen has been reduced to one lane due to a burst water main.

Scottish Water has confirmed the pipe burst on Ellon Road and the supply to around 500 homes in Bridge of Don has been affected.

Traffic is building up at the Balgownie Road/Links Road junction heading towards the city.

According to a resident, there was an “enormous amount of water” on the road last night at around 6pm.

It is understood that homes in the AB23 area have had problems with the supply for around 12 hours.

Ellon Road ‘residents given bottled water’

Scottish Water is currently repairing the fault and expect the supply to be back by 1pm it said residents impacted by the fault were given bottled water.

A statement on its website says: “We have identified the cause of the interruption to water supply affecting customers in Bridge of Don, AB23 and are currently arranging the repair to return supplies to normal.

“Due to complications, this repair will take place in the morning.

“All customers affected have been given bottled water.

“An estimated repair time will be provided once the repair is under way.”

It is expected that another update will be issued this afternoon.